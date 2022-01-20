×
Create
Notifications

“Noella is putting on a show”: Fans react to 'RHOC' star’s arrival at Heather Dubrow’s Cabo trip

&#039;RHOC&#039; Season 16 star Noella Bergener (Image via Instagram/noellanoelbergener)
'RHOC' Season 16 star Noella Bergener (Image via Instagram/noellanoelbergener)
Sushmita Sen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 20, 2022 12:02 PM IST
Feature

RHOC, aka Real Housewives of Orange County, never fails to entertain viewers in terms of drama. Episode 7 ended with Noella Bergener finally making an appearance at Heather Dubrow’s Cabo trip.

Going by the facial expressions of the other cast members, they didn’t seem happy upon her arrival. At the beginning of the episode, Gina Kirschenheiter was seen convincing Dubrow to invite Bergener to the girls' trip. With much reluctance, Dubrow invited Bergener, who came separately and joined the ladies at the end of the day during dinner time.

Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson tried to advise Bergener against annoying the host, but Bergener replied that she didn’t care what Dubrow thought of her.

Fans are disappointed with Noella Bergener’s behavior

The housewives, especially Shannon Beador, Kirschenheiter and Simpson, have been quite supportive of Bergener since her husband left her. Therefore, they didn't want to make her feel left out when they found out that Dubrow didn’t invite Bergener on the trip.

But her presence created a whole lot of drama on the show, and fans are quite disappointed with her behavior.

Here’s what they have to say:

Noella did come in and ruin the girls trip immediately. It was fun watching Shannon, Gina, and Emily have a good time. #rhoc
Noella is trash y’all. I said what I said #RHOC https://t.co/tkiMuqj98u
I cannot stand Noella and I am not interested in this fake drama she’s trying so hard to make happen #RHOC
Geez…Noella was growing on me but I’m over her. She sucks the oxygen out of the room. Plus I don’t get her hatred for Heather. Heather has her faults but Noella has a hard-on for her and I don’t get it. #RHOC
Noella…girl! 🤦🏽‍♂️ read the room! #RHOC
Noella is the first “villain” that I have liked! #RHOC
Noella is putting on a show, and it’s a little much for a dinner. #rhoc
Noella puts this “innocent act” like she’s down to earth and yet complains about single everything ie: I usually fly private, etc #RHOC
Noella truly is thirsty and a liar. She’s got secrets and they will come out eventually. #RHOC
From the moment she arrived, Noella sucked all the oxygen out of the trip and made everything about her. It’s getting insufferable quick…🙄🍊 #RHOC https://t.co/chYJ4dY2y4

What happened in ‘RHOC’ Episode 7?

RHOC Season 16 Episode 7 preview made it seem like Bergener arrived at Cabo trip uninvited. In reality, she got a last minute invitation after Kirschenheiter convinced Dubrow.

The housewives were seen flying to Cabo on a private jet, credit to Dubrow. The millionaire housewife also rented a mansion near the beach.

While some went horse-riding, Armstrong was seen on a video call with her husband. The upcoming episode will feature her separation from her spouse.

Meanwhile, Beador, Simpson and Kirschenheiter were seen enjoying themselves to the fullest, until Bergener arrived.

A preview of Episode 8 suggests that Dubrow and Bergener are going to have a fight, but not on the trip. Fans can expect more drama in upcoming episodes that will question Kirschenheiter’s loyalty, and they may begin to see cracks in her friendship with Simpson.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Bravo airs new episodes of RHOC Season 16 every Wednesday at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी