“Noella is putting on a show”: Fans react to 'RHOC' star’s arrival at Heather Dubrow’s Cabo trip

RHOC, aka Real Housewives of Orange County, never fails to entertain viewers in terms of drama. Episode 7 ended with Noella Bergener finally making an appearance at Heather Dubrow’s Cabo trip.

Going by the facial expressions of the other cast members, they didn’t seem happy upon her arrival. At the beginning of the episode, Gina Kirschenheiter was seen convincing Dubrow to invite Bergener to the girls' trip. With much reluctance, Dubrow invited Bergener, who came separately and joined the ladies at the end of the day during dinner time.

Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson tried to advise Bergener against annoying the host, but Bergener replied that she didn’t care what Dubrow thought of her.

Fans are disappointed with Noella Bergener’s behavior

The housewives, especially Shannon Beador, Kirschenheiter and Simpson, have been quite supportive of Bergener since her husband left her. Therefore, they didn't want to make her feel left out when they found out that Dubrow didn’t invite Bergener on the trip.

But her presence created a whole lot of drama on the show, and fans are quite disappointed with her behavior.

Here’s what they have to say:

Diva of DOOL Carrie @DivaofDOOL Noella did come in and ruin the girls trip immediately. It was fun watching Shannon, Gina, and Emily have a good time. #rhoc Noella did come in and ruin the girls trip immediately. It was fun watching Shannon, Gina, and Emily have a good time. #rhoc

MyMommainthe80’s @mymommainthe80 Noella is trash y’all. I said what I said #RHOC Noella is trash y’all. I said what I said #RHOC https://t.co/tkiMuqj98u

Kristen P @kbpowwow I cannot stand Noella and I am not interested in this fake drama she’s trying so hard to make happen #RHOC I cannot stand Noella and I am not interested in this fake drama she’s trying so hard to make happen #RHOC

korry @blk_grl_magic Geez…Noella was growing on me but I’m over her. She sucks the oxygen out of the room. Plus I don’t get her hatred for Heather. Heather has her faults but Noella has a hard-on for her and I don’t get it. #RHOC Geez…Noella was growing on me but I’m over her. She sucks the oxygen out of the room. Plus I don’t get her hatred for Heather. Heather has her faults but Noella has a hard-on for her and I don’t get it. #RHOC

xx. @chrissyy1224 Noella puts this “innocent act” like she’s down to earth and yet complains about single everything ie: I usually fly private, etc #RHOC Noella puts this “innocent act” like she’s down to earth and yet complains about single everything ie: I usually fly private, etc #RHOC

sanguine @sanguine2021 Noella truly is thirsty and a liar. She’s got secrets and they will come out eventually. #RHOC Noella truly is thirsty and a liar. She’s got secrets and they will come out eventually. #RHOC

That Housewives Guy @housewivesguy #RHOC From the moment she arrived, Noella sucked all the oxygen out of the trip and made everything about her. It’s getting insufferable quick…🙄 From the moment she arrived, Noella sucked all the oxygen out of the trip and made everything about her. It’s getting insufferable quick…🙄🍊 #RHOC https://t.co/chYJ4dY2y4

What happened in ‘RHOC’ Episode 7?

RHOC Season 16 Episode 7 preview made it seem like Bergener arrived at Cabo trip uninvited. In reality, she got a last minute invitation after Kirschenheiter convinced Dubrow.

The housewives were seen flying to Cabo on a private jet, credit to Dubrow. The millionaire housewife also rented a mansion near the beach.

While some went horse-riding, Armstrong was seen on a video call with her husband. The upcoming episode will feature her separation from her spouse.

Meanwhile, Beador, Simpson and Kirschenheiter were seen enjoying themselves to the fullest, until Bergener arrived.

A preview of Episode 8 suggests that Dubrow and Bergener are going to have a fight, but not on the trip. Fans can expect more drama in upcoming episodes that will question Kirschenheiter’s loyalty, and they may begin to see cracks in her friendship with Simpson.

Bravo airs new episodes of RHOC Season 16 every Wednesday at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

