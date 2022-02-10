“Two Faced”: RHOC fans slam Gina Kirschenheiter for not telling Noella Bergener about Heather Dubrow’s reason for being upset

RHOC Season 16 featured a few dramatic episodes centered around the housewives’ two-day Cabo trip. The latest episode witnessed the last dinner of the ladies’ vacation in the Mexican city.

Episode 9 began from where the previous episode ended, which featured Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener engaging in a heated argument. Dubrow accused Bergener of gifting p**n cards to her minor daughter and in response, Bergner clarified that she was not aware of it. The latter apologized, but the incident continued to irk Dubrow as she left the table.

The entire situation made Gina Kirschenheiter angry as she was the one who promised Dubrow that she would keep Bergener in check. On top of that, the show’s newcomer questioned Kirschenheiter’s friendship as the latter knew about Dubrow’s reason of being upset and didn’t inform her. While Kirschenheiter felt she had done nothing wrong, RHOC fans thought otherwise.

What do viewers have to say about Gina Kirschenheiter?

Fans are calling Kirschenheiter double-faced as she didn’t tell Bergener that Dubrow was upset about the gift. In the past, Kirschenheiter didn’t waste time spilling the beans when Shannon Beador told her about Nicole James who once sued Terry Dubrow.

Citing the same example, viewers are calling out Kirschenheiter for acting innocent and not being a good friend to Bergener.

Here’s what netizens have to say,

tina muzz @saddlesurfer2 Gina knows who to take the bullet for & who not. #TwoFaced Gina knows who to take the bullet for & who not. #TwoFaced

FairLy Lisa @mommylisa Gina should have told Noella about the damn cards so she could apologize to Heather in advance!!! Damn. #RHOC Gina should have told Noella about the damn cards so she could apologize to Heather in advance!!! Damn. #RHOC

Jake @thejakecalderon A good friend tells their friend what someone else said about them. Gina knew about the card game and she knew Heather didnt even wanna invite her. Thats not a good friend. #RHOC A good friend tells their friend what someone else said about them. Gina knew about the card game and she knew Heather didnt even wanna invite her. Thats not a good friend. #RHOC

Gizmo Stan Account @gizmostanacct Gina told Heather what Shannon said. Gina told Heather what Noella said. Gina doesn't tell Noella what Heather said. 🤔 #RHOC Gina told Heather what Shannon said. Gina told Heather what Noella said. Gina doesn't tell Noella what Heather said. 🤔 #RHOC

Reality Junkie43 @realityjunkie43 Gina, you've been treating Noella like a child this whole trip, so stop acting like you're a victim #rhoc Gina, you've been treating Noella like a child this whole trip, so stop acting like you're a victim #rhoc

Fancy Drew @kelezie Is Gina delusional? She just told on Noella like two weeks ago #RHOC Is Gina delusional? She just told on Noella like two weeks ago #RHOC

All about RHOC episode 9

The ninth episode of RHOC season 16 was the end of the housewives’ Cabo trip. At the end of the trip, Kirschenheiter decided to not be close friends with Bergener like she thought she would be. She met Dubrow in Orange County for lunch and continued backbiting about Bergener.

Meanwhile, Beador, Emily Simpson, and Bergner met for lunch and cocktails and planned a game night at Simpson’s. Kirschenheiter, too, arrived on game night and tried to settle things between her and Bergner.

Another group, that included Beador, Simpson, and Dubrow, and their boyfriends and husbands enjoyed a day at Beador’s boat. Speaking of partners, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong’s marriage is shown hitting rock bottom and the story will be stretched onto the upcoming episodes. In episode 9, Armstrong’s husband Ryne Holliday seemed to be not interested in having any deep conversations about their marriage.

Viewers will find out more in the next episode of RHOC season 16, which will air February 16, Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

