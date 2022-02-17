“Noella is so self-absorbed”: RHOC fans upset with Noella Bergener’s reaction to Jennifer Armstrong’s news

The reason behind RHOC Season 16 being dramatic is Noella Bergener, a newcomer housewife on the show. She has become the talk of the town since her arrival and continues to bring drama to the screen.

In Episode 10, Bergener and Emily Simpson, who used to be friends, fight. The episode featured lunch at Shannon Beador’s house, where all the ladies arrived. Dr. Jennifer “Jen” Armstrong was feeling low as her husband packed his bag and left the previous night.

Although he later returned, Armstrong was heartbroken with everything going on in her personal life.

As she shared her ordeal with the ladies, they expressed their concern and supported her by sharing their past experiences. During the conversation, Bergener talked about her divorce and how she could relate to Armstrong’s situation.

The rest of the ladies called out the newcomer housewife, saying that her situation was different from the doctor's. As miffed as the housewives seemed at Bergener, fans were also unhappy with the RHOC star.

Here’s how fans reacted to Noella Bergener’s behavior in Episode 10

While Bergener compared her divorce situation to Armstrong’s troubled marriage, Simpson yelled at her. Simpson said:

“This is all you talk about.”

Simpson, Heather Dubrow, Beador, and Armstrong then left the table and moved their conversation to the living room. Gina Kirschenheiter tried to make Bergener understand that she should not always talk about herself or compare her situation to others.

Viewers were also upset with Bergener and called her “self-absorbed.” Here’s how they reacted online:

GSBic @CDDoKing #rhoc Just because Noella speaks in quieter tones and attempts to appear composed with Emily doesn’t mean she’s not being smug and self-absorbed and condescending. #rhoc Just because Noella speaks in quieter tones and attempts to appear composed with Emily doesn’t mean she’s not being smug and self-absorbed and condescending.

Clarence Patton @cpattonbkny



The level of self-absorption is off the charts, even for Real Housewives. She's got me feeling sorry for someone who calls themself "Sweet James" and who ran away from the Continental US.



#RHOC Noella is just...aaaaaargh!!!The level of self-absorption is off the charts, even for Real Housewives. She's got me feeling sorry for someone who calls themself "Sweet James" and who ran away from the Continental US. Noella is just...aaaaaargh!!!The level of self-absorption is off the charts, even for Real Housewives. She's got me feeling sorry for someone who calls themself "Sweet James" and who ran away from the Continental US.#RHOC

Girlwhoplaystennis @Princess0937 When is noella going to get it through her head the woman don’t want to hear about her problems constantly and neither do we 🙄 #RHOC When is noella going to get it through her head the woman don’t want to hear about her problems constantly and neither do we 🙄#RHOC

All About Reality... @RealityTVBabe00 I feel Noella is trying to make it about her divorce and not listening to what Jen is going through. #RHOC I feel Noella is trying to make it about her divorce and not listening to what Jen is going through. #RHOC

D @drobaseball224 Sheeesh Noella is just too much. I tried but yeah, no. 🙄 #RHOC Sheeesh Noella is just too much. I tried but yeah, no. 🙄 #RHOC

Sal @_Bethesdad Noella after having the divorcée spotlight stolen from her #RHOC Noella after having the divorcée spotlight stolen from her #RHOC https://t.co/6J07vGB662

bravostanhan @BravoStanHan Noella showed her true colors not cheers-ing the other ladies after the luncheon. #RHOC Noella showed her true colors not cheers-ing the other ladies after the luncheon. #RHOC https://t.co/ds3IP1Q9BK

RealityKF @RealityKF Yeah NO ONE wants Noella to chime in here. Her orange has gone bad. Take it away and get her off #RHOC Yeah NO ONE wants Noella to chime in here. Her orange has gone bad. Take it away and get her off #RHOC

What happened on RHOC’s latest episode?

Apart from Bergener's drama, Episode 10, titled "Edible Derangements," also showed Simpson 'stirring the pot.' She was seen asking Beador whether she was jealous of the budding friendship between Dubrow and Kirschenheiter.

According to Kirschenheiter, Beador was jealous when Dubrow appreciated Kirschenheiter for her new skin line company. The latter felt that Beador didn’t seem happy with her success.

The upcoming episodes might witness another housewife face-off, and this time, it will be between Beador and Kirschenheiter. Whose side will Simpson take? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, the latest episode is streaming on Bravo’s website. Viewers can catch the next installment on Bravo on Wednesday, February 23 at 9.00 PM ET.

