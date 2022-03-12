When will Temptation Island Season 4 Episode 1 air? Release date, air time, plot, and more

To raise the heat this summer, The USA Network is bringing its viewers a brand new season of Temptation Island. The upcoming show is set to premiere its first episode on March 16 at 10.00 pm ET/PT.

With four couples and 24 single men and women, love between the couples will relentlessly be put to the test. Looking at the history of the show, only one pair manages to come out stronger from the temptation island

Couples will test their relationship while the singles look forward to finding love among committed and non-committed people. Viewers will get to see piping-hot drama and a rollercoaster of emotions.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Four new couples at a crossroads in their relationship head to Maui, Hawaii, to put their love to the test. Joined by 24 sexy single men and women looking to find everlasting love, these couples must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together — or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find "the one."

What is 'Temptation Island' Season 4 all about?

The show features couples with relationship issues who want to test their connection in the temptation paradise. Among 24 hot and single males and females, pairs will be included in naked fun and games.

The whole idea of Temptation Island is to put couples in a situation where they lose their relationship commitment and practice infidelity, or they choose not to fall for any temptation that might weaken their partner's trust in them.

Moreover, singles have taken up the challenge of finding love even if it exists in a committed person. They then need to convince the latter to leave behind their partner.

Many hearts are set to break in the upcoming show, and only a few will come out of it stronger.

Who are the couples on 'Temptation Island' Season 4?

In the upcoming season, four new sets of couples will appear on the show: Ashley Rodriguez & Lascelles Lagares, Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger, Gillian Lieberman & Edgar De Santiago, and Ash Lamiroult & Hania Stocker.

Season 4 will be hosted by Mark Lewis Walberg, who has performed the role for the last three seasons.

