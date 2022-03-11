Is It Cake?: Meet bakers of Netflix's upcoming competition series

Netflix’s upcoming baking show, Is It Cake? is premiering within two weeks and will leave you baffled when you see mind-boggling cakes prepared by nine skilled chefs. It will be tough to segregate between real and cake-made objects.

Monday’s trailer of the Is It Cake? seemed quite intriguing as it depicts cakes that just do not look like one. Moreover, the judges and the audience in the show will have to make their best guess to find out which cake is not an object.

Among the nine chefs, three will make it to the finale and will ultimately compete to win a handsome cash prize of $50,000.

Meet the contestants of Is It Cake? Season 1

Obviously, creating a hyper-realistic cake is not a beginner's art. They need highly skilled chefs with years of practice. So, Is It Cake? will feature nine highly renowned chefs who are ready to explore their passion for baking cake in any form possible. Take a look at the show's chef contestants :

1) Andrew Fuller

Des Moines native Andrew Fuller is a home baker and also appeared on Food Network Judge: Buddy Vs. Duff S3. The passionate baker has also been a competitor on Halloween Baking Championship S4 and Candyland.

Fuller has successfully pulled off baking cakes into a human heart or even a tray of bananas. His only motive for being on Is It Cake?, as he said in the trailer, is to prove that he is the best.

2) April Julian

The bake enthusiast was formerly a member of Queen City Bakeshop. She started baking at a very young age. She took inspiration from Master Ron Ben Israel.

April shares many unique-looking cake recipes and tutorials on her Instagram. She has won awards for creating beautiful cakes from American Cake Decorating Magazine and Cake Craft and Decoration UK.

3) Dessiree Salaverria

A cake designer and finalist at the American Cake Awards 2022, Dessiree has her expertise in creating gorgeous weddings and birthday cakes. She has her own website called Sugar Dreams where she portrays her artistic cakes for weddings and other special occasions.

The cake artist's customers have always appreciated her five-star service and for making their day special with her beautiful cakes.

4) Hemu Basu

Ace cake baker, Hemu Basu has been the winner of HGB’s Cake Artist of the Year. She also appeared on Food Network’s Halloween Wars Champ and Wedding Cake Championship.

The prolific cake designer also sells cake through her own website titled Hemu's Sweet Sensation.

5) Jonny Manganello

Cake boy Jonny Manganello shares beautiful cake recipes on his YouTube Channel The Try Guys. He has also appeared with his recipes on ABC News Live.

Jonny has shared his wonderful cake creations on his Instagram and likes to ask his audience to vote for the best ones among his work.

6) Justin Rasmussen-Ellen

Hailing from New Jersey, Justin is a cake artist and an instructor. He has his own baker shop named Everything Just Baked where he sells magnificent-looking cakes along with baking ingredients.

Through his website Everything Just Baked Social, he takes custom cake orders and also gives master classes on cake design.

7) Nina Charles

Nina Charles has her own hyper-realistic cake brand named Nina Bakes Cakes. She intends to add a quirk to any grand occasion with her gala-looking cakes.

The baking artist also gives tutorials on creating cake salad on her website Nina Maria Charles. Moreover, through her website, she promotes many brands and appliances.

8) Sam Cade

Sam Cade loves to cook custom cakes and cookies, and also sells them nationwide through his website Cades Cakes. Looking at his Instagram, it seems that there is nothing he has not turned into a cake.

Sam posts many of his cake videos on both TikTok and Instagram.

9) Steve Weiss

Food artist and celebrity chef Steve Weiss has nurtured over 20 years of experience as a competitor in food-related competitions. He has also been an educator and food show judge for many competitions.

Evidently, the cake battle will take place among the best of the best.

Who is the host of Is It Cake?

Mikey Day will be hosting the show, which will premiere on March 18 on Netflix.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul