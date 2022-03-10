TikToker's Love is Blind editing theory based on plate of shrimp stir fry goes viral

The blind dating show, Love is Blind, is under the radar once again for its editing skills. A TikToker pointed out a major editing mistake on the second season of the show. The clip narrating the whole mishap has now gone viral.

One of the contestants of the show, Salvador Perez made shrimp stir fry for his date with fiancée Mallory Zapata, but throughout their intense conversation, the quantity of the fry kept changing on the plate, which was initially filled up. The fans are now having a field day over this mistake.

All about Love is Blind editing mishap pointed out by TikToker

TikTok user @straightouttaperu pointed out the mistake over Salvador Perez and fiancée Mallory Zapata's date video. The couple was discussing how they feel about their relationship since both have “been through a lot together” and the conversation between them has really been “hard” sometimes.

But with this date night, they were glad to sit down, talk and open up with each other instead of “shutting” each other out. The couple decided to move past all the previous problems and start with a “clean slate” from thereon.

But while they were having this serious discussion about their future, the user pointed at their food plates, showing the amount of food on their platter changing in a fraction of seconds, sometimes full of fries and sometimes empty, saying, "Her's is kinda half empty, but just wait."

And just then he says,"Gone! His food is gone," pointing out that Perez’s food is gone again when the shot cuts to a new angle.

The goof-up made the user believe that the “whole show is cut up clips." Soon after, the clip went viral. As of this writing, the clip has 14.6K shares and is liked by 68.7K fans.

Reacher. @actually_cassie So they are switching from cake to stir fry every second lol terrible editing #LoveIsBlind So they are switching from cake to stir fry every second lol terrible editing #LoveIsBlind https://t.co/8jTmHACtUH

Sixteen Love @wwnnn16 Why did I text my brother and my best friend, 48 hours ago and told them both “we can’t trust editing” AND “Jarrette looked like he was joking w/and trolling Mallory” was it inappropriate? Yes! But I knew he was joking. His expressions showed that. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind S2 Why did I text my brother and my best friend, 48 hours ago and told them both “we can’t trust editing” AND “Jarrette looked like he was joking w/and trolling Mallory” was it inappropriate? Yes! But I knew he was joking. His expressions showed that. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS2

Stylista @Stylistaaa . Like literally every shift I see full plates then empty ones. Like come on.... Someone in editing needs to find a new job. With every word as they pan from Mallory to Sal their plates are full then empty 🤣. Like literally every shift I see full plates then empty ones. Like come on.... #LoveIsBlind S2 #LoveIsBlind Someone in editing needs to find a new job. With every word as they pan from Mallory to Sal their plates are full then empty 🤣😂. Like literally every shift I see full plates then empty ones. Like come on.... #LoveIsBlindS2 #LoveIsBlind

:D:D @didster06 I wonder if it was editing but dang not even Mallory’s sister went to check on her?!!!?! !!! #LoveIsBlind I wonder if it was editing but dang not even Mallory’s sister went to check on her?!!!?! !!! #LoveIsBlind

kami.❤️‍🔥 @kamisemire I don’t believe Sal and Mallory will last. Maybe it’s just the editing but she does not seem invested in their relationship at all. #LoveIsBlind I don’t believe Sal and Mallory will last. Maybe it’s just the editing but she does not seem invested in their relationship at all. #LoveIsBlind

grlblgr222 @astrobadbxtch theyve gotta be editing hella things out cuz hows sal THIS delusional ab mallory the cooking is SO romantic ugh #LoveIsBlind theyve gotta be editing hella things out cuz hows sal THIS delusional ab mallory the cooking is SO romantic ugh #LoveIsBlind

Meals-on-Wheels @ahhmeliahh At this point I don’t trust the editing on #LoveIsBlind . Too many inconsistencies. Shake changing his mind, Jarrett and Nick being messy, Nataly and Danielle acting different, Mallory gaslighting TF outta everybody…the only likable people this season didn’t choose each other🤷🏽‍♀️ At this point I don’t trust the editing on #LoveIsBlind. Too many inconsistencies. Shake changing his mind, Jarrett and Nick being messy, Nataly and Danielle acting different, Mallory gaslighting TF outta everybody…the only likable people this season didn’t choose each other🤷🏽‍♀️

Millennial Golden Girl 💜 @BrilliantBlkGrl @MarlineFrancois Yes! I’m sure the trauma of his attack is in there somewhere. But Iyanna sat in it with him and unless we didn’t see that part due to editing, he didn’t share that with Mallory… #LoveIsBlind @MarlineFrancois Yes! I’m sure the trauma of his attack is in there somewhere. But Iyanna sat in it with him and unless we didn’t see that part due to editing, he didn’t share that with Mallory… #LoveIsBlind

The Love is Blind editing left fans surprised, as some thought the scene between the couple was "not real at all”.

This will not be the first time Love is Blind has been criticized for their editing skills. Even Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, who was criticized for body-shaming his fiancé Deepti Vempati on the show, blamed the unfair editing for ruining his image and reputation on the show.

However, the creator of the show denied such claims, saying that other cast members of the show felt that Shake “got a pretty good edit.”

