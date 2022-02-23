Love is Blind Season 3: All you need to know about the Netflix reality series

Season 2 of Love is Blind began airing on February 11, 2022, with 30 singles looking for a life partner without actually seeing each other. With the finale to the Netflix show set to air on February 25, 2022, fans are excited to know whether there will be Season 3.

Although there is no official release date yet, there is some good news for fans of the speed dating show. Not only will there be a Season 3, it has already been filmed!

Love is Blind Season 3 will differ from past seasons

After a successful Season 1, fans wanted more of the reality drama series. Much to their relief, Netflix announced on March 24, 2020 that Season 2 and 3 of Love is Blind were happening. Sharing the news on Twitter, Netflix announced:

Netflix @netflix



Love Is Blind ~and~ The Circle have each been renewed for TWO more seasons!



@iamcardib @chancetherapper &



Marie Kondo and her team will set out to tidy up a small American town in the new series, Sparking Joy! Some News:Love Is Blind ~and~ The Circle have each been renewed for TWO more seasons! @Tip are back to judge Rhythm + Flow Season 2!Marie Kondo and her team will set out to tidy up a small American town in the new series, Sparking Joy! Some News: Love Is Blind ~and~ The Circle have each been renewed for TWO more seasons! @iamcardib @chancetherapper & @Tip are back to judge Rhythm + Flow Season 2! Marie Kondo and her team will set out to tidy up a small American town in the new series, Sparking Joy! https://t.co/KoC4PUkhVs

Even host Vanessa Lachey confirmed the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2021, saying:

“So we shot season two, that's gonna come out February 2022, and I don't know am I allowed to say? We shot season three already.”

At the end of March 2021, Vanessa revealed to HollywoodLife that Season 3 was to be filmed in April 2021, saying:

“We are shooting season 2 and three! And we will get those out to you guys as soon as we can! We start shooting those in less than a month, and we are just very excited.”

Viewers might have expected to see a similar format in Season 3 as the past two seasons, but series producer Chris Coelen told Metro that it will be unlike the previous ones. He said:

“Yes, we’ve already filmed season three. Every season is totally unique. Season 3 is a very different being than either Season 1 or Season 2.”

The second season of Love is Blind, which started with 15 single men and women talking through the pods without seeing each other (unless they choose to get engaged), has been enthralling viewers with drama and love stories. And with Season 3, the creators hope to repeat the same feat.

Season 2 of the show will come to an end on February 25, 2022, revealing whether any of the couples were successful in finding true love or not.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee