"I'm not sorry": Love is Blind star Shake explains his side of the story after Deepti Vempati drama

Love is Blind star Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee has received backslash for body shaming and bad-mouthing his ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati on the show, but the former has no regrets for his behavior.

Even Deepti Vempati’s brother defended her, saying that he is a “loser” and warned the contestant to stay away from her. After all the harsh criticism, Shake recently posted a video on his Instagram handle clearing his stand and justifying his act.

Shake Justifies his act after Deepti Vempati drama

Shake and Deepti Vempati were among the final contestants of Love is Blind, which ended on Friday, February 25, 2022. The much-in-love couple made it to the altar, but Vempati decided not to marry the veterinarian after he made some “awful and cringeworthy comments" about her on the show.

He received a lot of hate messages from fans condemning his actions. Vempati’s brother, Sunny, even shared a joint open letter with his partner, Hina Merchant, on Instagram on Sunday, February 27, 2022, in support of their sister, and lashed out at his unruly behavior.

The animal lover even admitted to his mistakes in one of the videos that he posted, saying he is working on himself.

But recently, the 33-year-old uploaded one more video justifying his actions and saying that he is “not sorry” for it.

The duo were excited and happy to see each other for the first time after talking through the pods for a couple of episodes. They shared a strong emotional bond on the show.

However, their chemistry started to fizzle out as the DJ did not find Vempati physically attractive. He confessed his feelings to one of the cast members of the show, saying:

“I do not… I’m not physically attracted to her, man. It feels like I’m with my aunt or something.”

But despite this, the couple decided to move forward with their relationship and get married. However, at the altar, Vempati changed her mind and decided not to marry him.

After leaving the altar, she said:

“A little time from now, he’s gonna look back and realize he lost the best thing of his life. And when that day comes, I’ll be long gone. To me, that’s heartbreaking, but I have to see my worth and move on. He doesn’t deserve me.”

Shake has since then been scrutinized for body-shaming her ex-fiancée and having no remorse for his performance.

Edited by Saman