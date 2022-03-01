"You're a loser": 'Love is Blind' drama continues as Deepti Vempati's brother lashes out on Shake

Love is Blind contestant Deepti Vempati’s brother, Sunny Vempati, and his partner lashed out at her ex-fiancée Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee for making brutal comments about her during the show. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram on Sunday, February 27, 2022, supporting Deepti.

Deepti and Shake were among the final contestants of the speed dating show, which finally came to an end on Friday, February 25, 2022.

The couple made it to the altar, but Deepti Vempati decided not to tie the knot after “Shake” body-shamed her multiple times throughout the show.

'Love is Blind': Deepti Vempati's brother lashes out on Shake

Deepti Vempati and “Shake” seemed very much in love on the show Love is Blind, which started airing on February 11, 2022, but the 33-year-old veterinarian’s hurtful comments about her soured their relationship forever.

To "defend" Deepti, her brother Sunny Vempati and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati took to Instagram and stood up for her saying, “Shake, bruh, you're a loser,” and warned him to stay away from Deepti.

The reaction was in response to Shake's “awful and cringeworthy comments" about Deepti. In one episode, Shake confided in another castmate about his physical attraction to Vempati, saying:

“I do not… I’m not physically attracted to her, man. It feels like I’m with my aunt or something.”

After the finale, Deepti saw the clips and was left speechless about the comments made behind her back. Expressing her feelings about the whole drama, Deepti told Buzzfeed:

“Shake and I had conversations about how physical intimacy and that chemistry was lacking between us. But to watch it back and see how he did it — it was kind of like, ‘Oh, look at me, I’m this cool dude that’s just gonna talk sh*t about you to my friends.’ You don’t talk about somebody who is your fiancé, let alone a best friend — or even just a real friend — that way.”

However, after a tumultuous start, the couple made it to their wedding, but Deepti chose herself and decided not to tie the knot after realizing that she “deserves somebody who knows for sure.”

At the altar, Deepti told Shake, “I hope you know how much you mean to me and the impact that you’ve made on my life. But, no, I cannot marry you." And left him standing at the altar.

