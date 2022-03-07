Who is Steve Price? Domino Masters judge was once an America's Got Talent contestant

America's Got Talent contestant, Steve Price, is all set to judge Domino Masters, which debuts on March 9, 2022, on Fox at 9 PM. He will be a judge on the show along with Hallmark movie actress and mathematician Danica McKellar and former NFL player and art gallery owner Vernon Davis.

Hosted by Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet, the show will have 16 teams of three people each, competing to win $100,000 and the Domino Masters trophy.

Who is Domino Masters judge, Steve Price?

Also known as "Sprice," the Canton Township native Steve Price competed in season 8 of America’s Got Talent. He impressed the judges with his creation and made it to the quarterfinals.

AGT was not the only time he appeared on TV. He was even seen on the Rachael Ray show showcasing his creativity.

In 2019, his business venture, Sprice Machines, was asked by WE Day "to design a chain reaction machine that hits a buzzer to show how one action can lead to another and cause a big impact." Bill Nye and Neil Patrick Harris showed the machine in front of a live audience.

In 2020, he appeared on Fox's New Year's Eve show with co-host Ken Jeon. In 2015, the 27-year-old joined 15 other domino lovers to build a United States-record 250,000-domino project.

For a living, he "plans and builds custom chain reactions and domino projects for advertisements, TV, film, online content, and live events," as per his website, spricemachines.com.

An expert in building Rube Goldberg machines, the genius boy became interested in creating elaborate chain-reaction machines at 13 years of age.

He initially learned the craft by watching YouTube videos. However, after mastering his art, he started posting videos on his YouTube channel, Sprice Machines, which has 475K subscribers.

The chain reaction videos of the mechanical engineering student from Michigan State University are highly complex yet interesting and take several minutes to complete.

Price will now be seen judging "unique and exciting" Domino Masters, where "contestants have to come up with creative chain-reaction projects" and "make sure they all topple successfully."

With so much performance pressure, the show will keep the viewers “edge of their seats” as they will see how even the slightest mistake can take the contestants a step away from being titled the Domino Masters.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar