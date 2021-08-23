Who is Lindsay Schweitzer? All about Eric Stonestreet's fiancée

Actor and comedian Eric Stonestreet has recently announced his engagement to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer through an Instagram post on August 22. The news was confirmed by PEOPLE. Eric Stonestreet shared a series of pictures showing off the ring. The caption reads,

“She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people.”

The Modern Family actor showed off his acting chops, displaying various emotions in the carousel. Schweitzer was seen smiling as the pair posed for pictures while sitting together at a table.

PEOPLE first reported that Stonestreet was dating Schweitzer in 2017 after meeting her at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in 2016. The couple was greeted by their friends and family members after the announcement including Zachary Levi, Hillary Scott, Michael Bublé, Vernon Davis, Will Sasso, and Bethenny Frankel.

Eric Stonestreet even spilled the beans about his then-girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer to Ellen DeGeneres while appearing on her show in 2017. Ellen joked that his girlfriend is a lovely person who will compliment Eric well, since he is a hypochondriac. A source told PEOPLE that they are happy to have met each other and are enjoying spending time together.

Who is Eric Stonestreet’s fiancée?

Eric Stonestreet with fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer (Image via Instagram/ericstonestreet)

Lindsay Schweitzer is Eric Stonestreet’s fiancée and she is a pediatric nurse. Schweitzer attended the premiere of The Secret Life of Pets 2 in 2019 where Eric voiced the character of Duke. The 49-year-old actor has won two Emmy Awards for the role of Cameron Tucker on ABC’s Modern Family.

Schweitzer began dating Stonestreet in 2017 and they first met at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City. Ellen DeGeneres told the actor last month that his girlfriend is 'lovely', to which Stonestreet responded by saying that he is a big baby and she calms his nerves.

Despite dating a well-known small-screen celebrity, Lindsay has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, with the exception of attending a few red carpet events with Eric.

The American Horror Story actor says that he plays a lot of pranks on his girlfriend and often shares casual pictures of her on Instagram. Eric revealed on Twitter in March 2021 that he and Lindsay would donate 200,000 meals to Harvesters, which is an organization that feeds people in need in Missouri and Kansas.

Edited by Siddharth Satish