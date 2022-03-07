Domino Masters Season 1: Release date, air time, host, teams, and more about FOX's competition series

FOX’s new-age game show, Domino Masters, is coming with its first season on the network on Wednesday, March 9 at 9:00 PM EST. The upcoming reality show will witness 16 teams competing to become the ultimate domino master and ace the arrangement of the provided blocks and elements. But just one mistake could shatter everything for the teams.

Judged by NFL star Vernon Davis, actress-author Danica McKellar, and professional domino and chain reaction artist Steve Price, the show will feature 16 teams of three who will compete to win a cash prize, the ultimate trophy, and the title.

The show’s official synopsis reads:

“In each episode, the teams will be given a bold theme and exciting custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples, but the pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running,” states the show’s description.”

Meet the 16 teams at the Domino Masters

The show demands that its teams push their limits and create mind-blowing masterpieces with infinite possibilities, thousands of tiles, and unique kinetic devices. Sixteen skilled teams from different states and occupations are set to try their luck in this toppling tournament.

Take a look at these domino enthusiasts:

Back Breakers

Bad Boys Big Toys

Brains & Brawn

Bearded Buddies

Bi-Coastal Brainiacs

Charlie’s Angles

Construction Crew

Dominators

Dominerds

Mechanical Mavericks

Rocket Science

Runs in the Family

Teen Topplers

Triathletes

The OG Topplers

Wonder Women

Speaking about the novelty of the show’s concept, Rob Wade, president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at FOX Entertainment, said:

"Over the past year, fans of dominoes and chain reaction games took their creativity and passion to social media platforms, with outrageous and extraordinary displays, reimagining these classic games and introducing them to a whole new audience."

He further continued that he believes that the Domino Masters will shoot up interest in domino among people. The upcoming show will be based on an unseen format that will be more fun to watch when hosted by Eric Stonestreet. The makers felt that his fun personality would always keep the energy high on the show.

Eric Stonestreet's reaction to hosting Domino Masters

Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet, who starred in Modern Family, revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show about hosting the Domino Masters. The actor was initially doubtful about taking on the role of a host, considering the show's concept.

Since this is a new-age game show, he considered taking the opinion of his nine-year-old boys. Upon learning about the domino craze on TikTok and other social media apps, Eric was immediately on board to host the show.

