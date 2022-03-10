When will Top Chef Season 19 Episode 2 air? Quickfire challenge, guest judges, and more about Bravo series

Bravo premiered Top Chef Season 19 on March 3, featuring 15 talented chefs in the hit competition series. After the first week, only 14 contestants are left to compete for a cash prize of $250,000.

They will continue to face tough challenges in the second episode. It will air on Thursday, March 10 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services such as YouTube TV, Sling, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Philo.

Read on to find out more about Episode 2.

What to expect from Top Chef Episode 2?

Top Chef Episode 2 is titled “Friday Night Bites” and will kickstart with a Quickfire challenge. For those unaware, Quickfire is a team challenge where the group has to cook a dish and each team member will get 10 minutes to contribute individually in the preparation of the meal.

The team that will win this challenge will be safe from the elimination round. Viewers can expect an intense episode as the contestants will be put under a lot of pressure during the given tasks.

For the Quickfire challenge, the chefs will have to cook Tex-Mex classic queso, and for the elimination round, two teams of seven members will battle it out at a high school football stadium. However, their task will not be to play football but to create seven carb-loaded dishes.

Who will be the guest judges?

The upcoming episode will welcome several guest judges on the show. The Quickfire challenge will have Chef Irma Galvan in the judges’ panel alongside Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons, and Tom Colicchio.

The elimination challenge will be mentored by all-star alumni Sam Talbot and Dawn Burrell, while Chef Chris Shepherd and Top Chef Charleston winner Brooke Williamson will also join the panel.

The official synopsis of Top Chef Episode 2 reads:

“The chefs are challenged in the Quickfire to put their own spin on the Tex-Mex classic queso, judged by local legend Chef Irma Galvan. For the Elimination Challenge, the competition heads to the field of a high school football stadium.”

It further states:

“Working in two teams of seven coached by all-star alumni Sam Talbot and Dawn Burrell, they’ll create seven carb-loaded dishes that will be served in a head-to-head battle. The team that scores a touchdown first wins. Tom, Padma and Gail will be joined by award winning Chef Chris Shepherd and Top Chef Charleston winner Brooke Williamson at the judges’ table.”

Who was eliminated in Episode 1?

A total of 15 contestants participated in Season 19, however, the first episode had an elimination round. Leia Gaccione, 37, from Morristown, New Jersey, was eliminated in the first week itself.

Speaking about leaving the culinary show so early, she said:

“It sucks! You know you don't put your life on hold to compete in the most prestigious cooking competition to be eliminated in the first challenge.”

Meanwhile, the remaining contestants include Stephanie Miller, Ashleigh Shanti, Damarr Brown, Nick Wallace, Jackson Kalb, Jae Jung, Sarah Welch, Jo Chan, Monique Feybesse, Buddha Lo, Evelyn Garcia, Robert Hernandez, Sam Kang, and Luke Kolpin.

Edited by R. Elahi