Top Chef season 19: Release date, trailer, contestants, and more about the Bravo reality series

Bravo's Emmy-winning culinary show, Top Chef, is being filmed in Texas' most diverse and culturally rich city, Houston.

In the race to win the title, 15 talented chefs in the country will compete against each other by experimenting with Houston's predominant dishes. The show will premiere on March 3, 2022 at 8.00 pm EST.

The show recently released its trailer and has set the bar high for all reality TV shows. Everything is going to be grander in Top Chef season 19.

What's new in Top Chef season 19?

The trailer promises a mind-blowing journey of culinary adventure based in Houston. The city has many diverse cultures and is home to the largest Nigerian population in Texas. Season 19 will challenge chefs to prove their culinary skills with traditional Nigerian dishes.

The upcoming season puts the spotlight on Nigerian cuisine, which seems to take the contestants on a roller coaster ride of unfamiliar flavors, cooking techniques, and pressure to match up with the ethnicity of the dishes.

Standing the test of diverse culinary skills, an elimination round is inevitably going to come in the way of these talented chefs. The task of feeding Houstonians, at an Asian Night Market that draws inspiration from some of the city's largest Asian communities, will decide the fate of the chefs in the show.

To raise the stakes higher, the chefs will also be asked to put their own spin on classic favorites like BBQ, biscuits, queso, and the classic Tex-Mex original, the fajita, made popular by Houston.

Contestants of Top Chef season 19 are a diverse bunch of chefs. Take a look: Ashleigh Shanti from Asheville, NC, Buddha Lo from Brooklyn, NY, Damarr Brown from Chicago, IL, Evelyn Garcia from Houston, TX, Jackson Kalb from Los Angeles, CA, Jae Jung from New York, NY, Jo Chan from Austin, TX, Leia Gaccione from Morristown, NJ, Luke Kolpin from Seattle, WA, Monique Feybesse from Vallejo, CA, Nick Wallace from Jackson, MS, Robert Hernandez from San Francisco, CA, Sam Kang from Brooklyn, NY, Sarah Welch from Detroit, MI, and Stephanie Miller from Bismarck, ND.

The upcoming season will also feature members of the previous Top Chef seasons as judges of various tasks.

Who are the Top Chef season 19 judges?

Padma Lakshmi will judge and host the show along with head judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

The show is also going to feature world renowned chefs as guest judges. The list includes Daniel Boulud, Wylie Dufresne, Carlotta Flores, Bricia Lopez, Eric Ripert, Marcus Samuelsson, Alexander Smalls, and Hunter Lewis, Editor-in-Chief of Food and Wine Magazine.

Edited by Sabika