5 popular TLC shows renewed and releasing in 2022

TLC surprised fans this week by announcing new seasons of five fan-favorite shows airing this spring. TLC made the announcement along with a lovely message on their website:

"Devoted TLC fans and audiences everywhere who love a guilty pleasure or crave a glimpse into a world that might look different from their own are being rewarded this Spring with more seasons and over 60 hours of some of the most successful and longest-running docusoaps on television."

The shows announced by TLC are: Little People, Big World Season 23, Welcome to Plathville Season 4, The Family Chantel Season 4, Seeking Sister Wife Season 4, and I Love A Mama's Boy Season 3.

5 TLC shows renewed for 2022

5) Little People, Big World Season 23

TLC is bringing back a brand new season of Little People, Big World this spring for the fans of the show. Season 23 of Little People, Big World will premiere on Tuesday, May 17 on TLC at 9 pm ET/PT. This season will be 10 episodes long.

The Roloffs will begin a very different chapter in their lives because of an unexpected divide in their family. The family will face some very challenging times.

Amy and Matt will share a trip to Arizona with Chris and Caryn as their friendship blossoms. Meanwhile, Zach, Tori, Matt and Caryn will have a heated argument over farm negotiations, which will eventually fall through.

Zach and Tori will decide to move away from the farm while expecting their third child together. It is also hinted that Matt will make a very big decision that could change the farm and the family dynamics forever.

4) Welcome to Plathville Season 4

The Plaths are back with a brand new season but the same old lifestyle. The 12 episodes-long Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville will premiere on Tuesday, May 17 at 10 pm ET/PT.

With 5 out of 9 kids still at home, Kim and Barry will try to raise their kids on an idyllic and secluded farm in southern Georgia with no social media or trail of modern culture. Kim will start to question their secluded lifestyle and make new friends this season.

Their other kids, Ethan, Olivia and Moriah, will be in Tampa away from their family and into the modern world, but they will discover that making it on their own in a new city will not be all fun and games.

Micah will try to find new friends in Los Angeles.

3) The Family Chantel

90 Day Fiance spinoff alums Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are back with a new season of The Family Chantel. Season 4 of the show will air on TLC from June 6, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT.

No trailer is yet available for the twelve-episode long season.

Based on the synopsis of the show, viewers will see some high voltage drama between Chantel and Pedro as they hit a rough patch in their relationship. The couple, after five years of their marriage, will decide to save their marriage by taking some serious steps.

Pedro will still be seen in conflict with his mother and sister after their visit to the Dominican Republic last season.

Nicole will enter a Miss Dominican Republic pageant after her break up with Alejandro, but her dreams of winning the show and focussing on herself will be shattered by a surprise visit from her ex-lover.

Meanwhile, viewers will see Winter go through weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico, after being inspired by a social media post. With her newfound confidence after the surgery, Winter will try to find love post-Jah.

River will be seen taking support from Pedro as she decides to leave her home. Viewers will have to wait and see if Pedro and Chantel's families can help them get through this rough patch in their marriage or become another cause for the marriage to break.

2) Seeking Sister Wife

Seeking Sister Wife is ready to bring in new sister wives in the house of five polygamous families. The fourth season of Seeking Sister Wife will start airing on TLC on June 6, 2022, at 10 pm ET PT.

The 14 episode-long season will feature two returning couples - the Merrifields and the Jones. Danielle and Garrick Merrifields will still be waiting for Roberta to join them. While in Colorado, Sidian and Tosha Jones will be seen dating a potential sister wife, Arielle.

Steve and Brenda Foley will join the show as newcomers who have decided to find a younger sister wife this time.

Nick, April and Jennifer Davis will also join the show. Although both Jennifer and April are legally married, they both share Nick's last name to make the family unit more stronger. The three hope to expand their family by adding a third sister wife.

Marcus, Taryn and India Epps will appear on the show as a plural family who is seeking another wife to join them. It is hinted that there will be some growing issues in the Epps household.

1) I Love a Mama’s Boy

I Love a Mama's Boy is back with a brand new season filled with 12 episodes and very big smothering issues. The show will start airing its Season 3 on TLC on June 19 at 10 pm ET/PT.

The show follows the lives of couples where the man is way too spoiled, coddled and spoon-fed by his mother and the woman has to fight for their partner's affection.

Season 3 of the show returns two favorite mother-son duos, Kelly-Matt and Laila-Shekeb, who will face new smothering issues.

Three new couples will come on the show where girls will try to become the leading lady of their man's life by dethroning their mothers from the spot. TLC has even hinted at one episode, including a forced paternity test. Viewers will witness the couples struggle with "cringeworthy to catastrophic moments."

Fans eagerly await the release of new shows on TLC.

Edited by R. Elahi