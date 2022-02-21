"It felt freeing": Christine Brown reveals she is divorced from Kody Brown on Sister Wives Tell-All

It was time to put all the stories to rest as Christine Brown revealed that she and Kodi are spiritually divorced in the final installment of Sister Wives Tell-All.

During Christine's one-on-one conversation with host Sukanya Krishnan, she was asked to update viewers on her relationship with Kody Brown. She said:

“Kody and I are divorced. We’re completely separate. We’re just gonna be friends, eventually. I just realized I had to make a decision for my heart, and my heart was done being broken. And it felt, well, freeing.”

Kody then revealed his perspective on their separation:

"Christine’s moved, she’s left. We are no longer married. I love her, and I don’t know what to do ‘cause I’ve got the grief but I'm still angry. I’ll take the grief right now for a little while just to be out of the anger phase, and then I'm just moving on. I want to have a good life and find happiness."

Sister Wives star Christine Brown reflects on her decision to separate from Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Christine Brown struggled with the thought of not just leaving Kody but leaving the entire family. The Utah native, who shares six kids with her husband Kody, reflected on her choice to leave their polygamous family, admitting it was not easy.

“I’m like, ‘Am I being super selfish?’ I’m changing the whole dynamic of a huge family with so many people. Is it just selfish? Is that what it is? I just decided I’ve got to live my life for me too. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t happy. It just wasn’t working anymore.”

Kody also revealed that he also struggled to understand where he stood in his relationship with his wife at Sister Wives Tell-All.

“I don’t know if it’s about love or determination or commitment. … I know that I’ve got a couple wives standing on a bridge with a torch just wondering, ‘Do I throw this thing in the water or do we light this thing up?' There’s no better awareness than reading the facts from the light of a burning bridge … but then it’s too late. You can’t rescue that.”

Sister Wives star Kody looked back at his entire relationship with Christine and realized that there were things he could have done better. He revealed that instead of being angry at Christine when she confessed that she did not want to continue in their setup, he could have tried to be emphathetic.

"My first reaction was, ‘I’ve been loving to you. I’ve been this husband. We’ve got these great memories and we’ve got these great children and you hate polygamy? What the crap?’.. instead of going, ‘Oh, I know it’s so hard.’ I’m looking back now, and I’m going, ‘If I could go back, would I save it all with being empathetic instead?’”

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown was the most vocal of Kody's wives while expressing her grief and anger at the divorce. She got emotional while telling the host that both Kody and Christine never tried to fix their relationship when they had the chance to do so. Janelle, meanwhile, acknowledged that Christine and Kody’s relationship was broken beyond repair.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia