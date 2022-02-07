Sister Wives tell-all: Robyn admits to not having relationship with other wives

Sister Wives star Robyn got emotional in the second installment of the tell-all on TLC. She talked about how she felt isolated from the other wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

Robyn broke down in tears while discussing the unstable relationship between her and the other sister wives.

During the Sister Wives tell-all, Robyn said that she was the only one who had a fully functioning relationship with Kody and was "angry" because the rest of the women could not figure things out. She emphasized the pandemic and how it strained the dynamics of the Brown family.

Decoding Robyn's relationship dynamics with the other sister wives

Sister Wives star Robyn got real in the tell-all episode about where she stands in the family. She felt that it had been difficult for her to form a connection with the other sister wives.

"It's been really, really tough for me. It's been really painful."

Robyn also admitted that she had been an "easy target" who could be blamed for anything that happens in the family. She broke down on camera, talking about how she felt while others perceived her.

"There's been a lot of unsafe spaces. I just want people to see me as who I am. I want them to see that I love this family, that I'm committed to them. That I'd do anything for them. That I love them. And I want the relationship."

Brown Family provides insight into their relationship with Robyn

Kody confessed that it became difficult for Robyn to connect with the other wives. She was the only one complying with the rules for the covid protocol set up by Kody.

He revealed that the other wives had been really hard on Robyn.

"Meri was really hard on Janelle, and then Janelle and Meri were hard on Christine, and then Jenelle, Meri, and Christine were hard on Robyn. And Robyn's going, 'Well, I didn't do this to you. I didn't do this; why are you this way?' And frankly, other than Meri, I'm not sure that the others would ever want to be her friend."

During her interview on the tell-all episode, Robyn revealed that she tried talking to Janelle about fixing their relationship, but the latter said that she "wasn't sure about that."

Janelle did not deny that, saying:

"There is some history there in the past. My desire is there, but I'm kind of like, 'Ugh, do I want to do this again?' You know what I mean? I feel like in this particular conversation, I was kind of being put on the spot, and I'm like, 'I don't know. I don't know.'"

Christine revealed that it wasn't just Robyn who felt isolated and out of place.

"I think that at the beginning it was really hard. Blending families together is really difficult. There were a lot of frustrations and hurt feelings on both sides of it. We all came out of it scarred. I never had any intention to alienate Robyn and her kids."

By the end of the episode, Robyn broke down into tears, thinking about the fate of the Brown family.

"It makes me angry. I just don't know why they're not figuring this stuff out and talking — finding their compromise and finding the things that they love about each other. I can't fix it for them. I can try and persuade. I can beg. It's my family."

Also Read Article Continues below

There is more to unravel in the final installment of the Sister Wives tell-all. The next episode airs Sunday at 10.00 pm ET on TLC.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Ravi Iyer