'Sister Wives' Tell-All: The Brown Family blames COVID-19 for their rift 

The Brown family has had their share of struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing. In the TLC Sisters Wives Tell-All episode, the family revealed how the virus had been an important factor in causing a rift between them.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown's wives hadn't always agreed on how Kody handled the protocols and precautions surrounding COVID-19. Each wife had their own way of handling the social distancing measures. While Robyn had always agreed with Kody's rules, Janelle and Christine had set comparatively relaxed guidelines for their households.

Janelle and Christine had found some of Kody's rules, which prohibited them from going to bars, restaurants or movie theaters, very unrealistic. This led to discord within the family. In fact, the two along with Meri were open to traveling during the pandemic which did not resonate very well with Kody.

'Sister Wives' cast open up about COVID-19 restrictions and arguments

In the finale episode of Sister Wives, Kody explained that it was necessary for him to lay down those restrictions for the safety of his own family. He felt that Robyn complied with his rules but the others were not very keen on following them. He said:

“My biggest concern right from the beginning was that I wanted to prevent the death of a child. We can look back now and say, 'maybe we were too strict.’”

Christine found all the rules laid out by Kody very unrealistic and revealed that in the finale episode of Sister Wives:

“It’s not realistic. I have kids that live everywhere. I cannot just stay home. He would love it if we chose what he chose. I was following CDC protocols, just not Kody’s.”

Robyn, throughout this period, found herself in a state of uncertainty between two conflicting opinions.

"I understand what Kody was wanting to do, And I understand what Janelle and Christine were about, but at the same time I was like why couldn't we have meshed those two? I just felt like this is the family culture that we have built and we're destroying that."

Robyn broke down while trying to explain the situation in the Sister Wives Tell-All.

"It’s just painful because it felt like the family group and unity — all of that stuff just got thrown out the window because of a virus. It really has been disturbing."

Sister Wives will be airing its finale episode in three parts. The second installment will air on February 6, 2022 at 10.00 pm ET on TLC.

