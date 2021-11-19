Sister Wives Season 16: Release date, trailer, cast, and more

Season 16 of TLC's Sister Wives is almost here. Premiering on November 21, the family of 23 is ready to entertain us with loads of drama. The series will feature the polygamous arrangement of Kody Brown and his four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"While blatantly breaking laws against plural marriages, Cody, his four wives, and multiple children strive for happiness, all while keeping the condition of their unions secret".

Unfortunately, Season 16 will showcase some heartbreaking changes in the show. Read on to find out more about the upcoming season.

When is Sister Wives releasing?

The one-of-a-kind series will return to TLC on Sunday, November 21 at 10:00 pm ET. Sister Wives has been airing since the family lived in Utah and then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2011.

TLC Network @TLC Foundations are crumbling? 🙁 The Browns question everything they thought they knew. Don’t miss an explosive new season of #SisterWives , premiering Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c. Foundations are crumbling? 🙁 The Browns question everything they thought they knew. Don’t miss an explosive new season of #SisterWives, premiering Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c. https://t.co/RzsDqZCMVJ

Official trailer for Sister Wives

The trailer for Season 19 teases a stressed atmosphere in the Brown household. The pandemic took a huge toll on the family dynamics and it seems that nobody is happy with each other anymore.

In the trailer, one of the wives says:

"Kody [Brown] is in a really bad place."

The clip concludes with Christine Brown storming away from the camera, Janelle Brown telling the group to hand her their property, Meri Brown in tears, and Robyn Brown expressing:

“Our family is crumbling.”

Watch the dramatic trailer for Sister Wives here:

All about Sister Wives

TLC's Sister Wives documents the everyday life of a polygamist family, including Kody Brown, his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, and their 18 children.

The family decided to participate in the show to combat societal differences and create awareness of the concept of a polygamist family.

Kody is legally married to Robyn, while his other three marriages are spiritual unions. He is the biological father to 15 children, while the other three are adopted.

Fans have been miffed with Kody over the last few seasons as his inability to stop favoring Robyn Brown has cost the family a lot. In the upcoming season, the Brown family will have to work through a lot to remain united.

The series is written by Amy Bridges and directed by Tim Gibbons and Adam Hirsch.

Sister Wives returns to TLC on Sunday, November 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee