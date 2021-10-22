Where to watch 'My 600lb Life' Season 9B? Release date, trailer, and all about TLC's transformation series 

TLC's My 600lb Life Season 9B premieres on November 10. The weight-loss show follows the journey of thirteen morbidly obese individuals as they struggle to save their lives by making the life-changing decision to undergo a risky gastric bypass surgery.

The series showcases the hardships surrounding addiction and its impact on every facet of life. Each episode shows the emotional and physical trauma every person must undergo for the life-saving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan.

When will My 600lb Life Season 9B release?

The new season of My 600lb Life will be released on Wednesday, November 10 at 8pm ET/PT on TLC. This season, thirteen extremely overweight individuals attempt to turn their lives around for the better.

Here's a sneak peak of the upcoming season:

About My 600lb Life Season 9B

Individuals on the show speak about their struggle with food addiction, and their journey to a healthier and happier life.

Speaking of her condition, 35-year-old Margaret Johnson said:

"Every day, I question whether or not I should keep going like this, I'm hurting."

The stars on the show expressed their issues including diabetes, depression, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and lymphedema. They shared statements like:

"My body is crushing itself."

"I think other people take for granted the ability to just move and not be in pain all the time."

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan helps individuals fight their disease on the show.

He tells a couple starring on the show:

"This is your life. You're throwing it away, killing yourself for the food. If you keep this up, I guarantee you, neither of you will be here five years from now."

My 600lb Life also features family members expressing their sadness about the situation. Although the road ahead isn't an easy one, families and loved ones of the individuals stand by them acting as their backbone. A relative expresses:

"Can you imagine being an Arabian horse, but you're stuck in a body of an elephant?"

Watch the season 9 premiere of My 600lb Life, Wednesday, November 10 at 8pm ET/PT on TLC.

