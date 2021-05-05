Where is Cillas Givens now? How the My 600-lb Life star overcame his “addiction” for food 

Cillas Givens's is one of the most popular stars appearing on TLC’s “My 600-lb Life”. Cillas Givens’s appearance on the show was driven by his determination to overcome his food addiction.

He joined the show “My 600-lbs Life” with all odds against him weighing in at 729 pounds. Cilla Givens's featured on the 7th season, and like many stars on the show, faced challenges along the way.

Also Read: TLC’s Extreme Sisters Episode 2: Meet Christina and Jessica, the “psychic sisters” who have “conversation without talking”

Cillas Givens's Change Since The Show (Image via Distractify)

Cillas Givens’s Journey on “My 600-lb Life”

Cillas Givens’s episode focused on his emotional childhood story that seemed to instantly capture the audience’s attention. He talked about his loveless and lonely childhood, and how being 729 pounds left him depending on oxygen.

Cillas Givens's was supported by his girlfriend Jessica and her three children, which gave him even more reason to seek the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. Some challenges for Cillas Givens's were eating right and changing his lifestyle activities.

Cillas Givens's was able to lose 388 pounds, but this was not a stopping point for him. Cillas Givens's would go on to maintain his lifestyle changes and live happily and healthily.

Also Read:Revenge Delivered: Airtime, storyline, cast, where to watch, and everything about the Lifetime thriller movie

Where Is Cillas Givens's Now?

Cillas Givens's now lives with his girlfriend Jessica and her daughters in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He is always promoting and encouraging others to lead an active and healthier lifestyle.

Through all of the suffering and pain, Cillas was successful at reaching his goal to become healthier.

He also continues to set a positive example for his daughters. In the episode with Tiffany Barker, you will see where Cillas struggled to face his difficulties from his childhood and keep a positive mental state, while trying to achieve his goal.

You can tune into TLC on Wednesdays at 10 PM to catch all the latest episodes of “My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now”.

Also Read: Home Town Takeover: An insight into HGTV's spin-off series as Erin and Ben Napier head to renovate an entire town