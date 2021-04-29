Revenge Delivered: Airtime, storyline, cast, where to watch, and everything about the Lifetime thriller movie

Lifetime’s upcoming thriller film Revenge Delivered is about a respected obstetrician, Dr. Victoria Brooks, who suspects that one of her pupils is a vindictive daughter of somebody from her past. Revenge Delivered was filmed in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, the location of the Lifetime movie recording.

Everything to know about Revenge Delivered

The Lifetime film premieres on Saturday, May 1st, at 8 pm EST on Lifetime. If you miss the live TV premiere, Lifetime is on Hulu, Sling, Philo, and FuboTV.

The official synopsis for Revenge Delivered states:

“A dark truth comes to light when renowned obstetrician Dr. Victoria Brooks suspects that one of her student residents is secretly the vengeful daughter of someone from her past.”

Revenge Delivered is created by Jordana Aarons, line producer Tom Berry, Suzanne Chapman, Breanne Hartley, and Lexi Lewis as executive producers, and Neil Bregman alongside Adam Gowland as producers. The production manager is Jordana Aarons, and the script supervisor is Michael Williams.

Michael Williams has worked on the sets of Stare of Destiny (2009), Backcountry (2014), and A Perfect Plan (2020). A producer and production supervisor, Jordana Aarons has worked on The Cross Road (2008), Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001), and Night Friend (1988).

The film will include Olunike Adeliyi, who will play Dr. Victoria Brooks. Olunike Adeliyi is a Canadian actress born in 1977. She starred in The Expanse as Karal, Workin’ Moms as Giselle Bois, and Saw 3D as Sidney. Olunike Adeliyi was additionally featured in Flashpoint, playing the part of Leah Kerns.

The Lifetime movie will also be starring Mary Antonini as Noelle Brooks. Mary Antonini has been seen in films and television shows such as The Breach and A Christmas Mission.

At the Paramount Theater in Chicago, Illinois, she won the 2016 Joseph Jefferson Equity Award for Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical for "Rosalia" in "West Side Story." She also played Lady Sybil in Camelot and Elizabeth in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Samantha Brown, who is known for Y: The Last Man, Captive, and Gone Tomorrow will play Claire Matthews. She’s been featured in smaller TV shows and shorts, including 48 Christmas Wishes, Killer God, and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Other cast members include Tamara Almeida, Jefferson Brown, Tom Melissis, and Ucal Shillingford.

Lifetime is yet to release an official preview for "Revenge Delivered." Watch the space for an update.

