Who is Natalie Dormer's boyfriend, David Oakes? Game of Thrones star reveals she secretly gave birth to her "COVID baby" in a pandemic

Natalie Dormer is finally part of the motherhood club. The English actress and beau David Oakes welcomed their baby in secret during isolation in January, adding that her baby girl is her "pride and joy."

Natalie Dormer and David Oakes met on the set of Venus in Fur in 2019 and have dated since July of that year. The pair seem to be doing very well, as the former appears to be over the moon with Oakes after ending her 11-year relationship with director Anthony Byrne.

Dormer spoke happily about the pair's new child, despite keeping her baby's name a secret from the public.

"I'm in love. I'm absolutely in love, she's a joy. Sleep has always been quite important to me, that's the only downside, but you know nature is so clever, the hormones kick in."

Fans know that Dormer's baby is three months old and the love of Natalie's life. They haven't heard much from David, but hopefully, he will put out a statement soon.

Natalie Dormer out and about in New York City with former @VenusOnStageLDN co-star, David Oakes (April 4th) pic.twitter.com/EK2JBLVU8j — Natalie Dormer News (@ndormersource) April 6, 2019

Who is David Oakes? Learning about Natalie Dormer's lover

David Oakes grew up in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, where he was born to Jeremy Charles Oakes and Fiona Brockhurst. He is an environmentalist and actor, having featured in television shows such as The White Queen, The Living and the Dead, The Borgias, and many more.

He has also been seen in movies such as Truth or Dare, The Garden of Evening Mist, and Venus in Fur, which also featured Natalie Dormer. He also has a podcast titled "Trees A Crowd."

David Oakes is the son of a musician, has studied theater during his youth years, and graduated with a First Class Degree in English Literature. He's going to be starring in a new Netflix series that's a spinoff of the famous show Vikings.

The 37-year-old worked on the set of Venus in Fur with Natalie Dormer, who is perhaps more famous for her role in Game of Thrones, in 2019, and their romance kicked off in July 2019.

The two have been seen in public being lovey-dovey, sharing sweet kisses and coffee in the early morning together. They often go on walks with Natalie Dormer's dog, Indy.

