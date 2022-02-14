When will Sister Wives Tell-All part 3 air? Release date, plot, and more about the TLC series

Season 6 of TLC's Sister Wives premiered on Sunday, November 21, 2022, and new episodes have dropped each week with an increasing level of drama with each passing episode. Fans have been patiently waiting for the final installment of the show's tell-all episode, which will air Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The Sister Wives series follows the lives of four wives, Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and Christine, and their shared husband, Kody Brown. They have a combined family of 18 children but have been separated since COVID.

TLC changed the format of the tell-all episode this season with the cast sitting for one-on-one interviews with the host, Sukanya Krishnan. The new format had three one-hour-long episodes, and only the final installment is left to be aired.

Details of the final installment of Sister Wives tell-all

The description for the upcoming Sister Wives tell-all part 3 reveals that there will be even more shocking revelations. It reads:

“In this final episode of one-on-one interviews, Kody and Christine share shocking news that will change the family dynamic forever as the other wives weigh in on how it affects their future.”

In a recent bonus video released by TLC, Robyn sits down and talks about the fractures in the relationship between the Brown Family. Robyn said that she had realized after getting married that there were a lot of fractures in the relationships in the house. She said:

"When I came into the family, I thought it was a certain thing, you know.. and then I can find that there were a lot of fractures that were there they had tried to patch up and fix.. or just not address because they didn't know how."

Sister Wives star Robyn revealed that it was not the "lack of interest" among the family but the fact that they didn't have the tools or the ability and didn't want to rock the boat. She also said that she was surprised to find the kind of issues that were present in the household. She added:

"They were this ideal that I thought they were, you know? .. I am committed so we can figure this out."

Robyn revealed that there were too many issues that the family did not sort out. If sorted out, they would not have had these problems and would have emerged stronger out of it.

The host also discussed the matter with Kody and told him how Robyn had received backlash from the other sister wives, having Kody reach out and push the other women and bring everybody to the center. Kody said:

"Well Robyn comes in the family, she had seen a lot of things, we had our best foot forward.. she saw a lot of things that were amazing and beautiful that she wanted to be a part of. She came in to play the team game."

Fans are now waiting for the next season of Sister Wives. TLC has not confirmed any new season premiere yet, so viewers will have to wait and see.

Edited by R. Elahi