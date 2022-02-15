TLC's Stuck: Release date and more about the medical reality show

TLC's effort to connect its audience with heart-touching and real-life stories of people around the world continues with its latest offering, medical-reality show Stuck.

After gaining massive viewership through shows like 1000-lbs Sisters, Dr. Pimple Proper, and My Feet Are Killing Me, the channel is set to bring its viewers a limited series of medical cases with bizarre things being extracted from the human body.

Trigger Warning: Nails, screws, bugs, arrows.

Medical professionals will be operating on people who have the strangest things inside them, and will attempt to successfully remove them in the episode.

A recent trailer for the show featured patients with a fake nail in their ear, a screw pierced through a finger and many more jaw-dropping cases.

TLC Network @TLC We're one week away from the 3-part limited series No matter what gets STUCK, they get it out.We're one week away from the 3-part limited series #StuckTLC premiering Wednesday, Feb 16 at 10/9c! No matter what gets STUCK, they get it out. 👍 We're one week away from the 3-part limited series #StuckTLC premiering Wednesday, Feb 16 at 10/9c! https://t.co/RI2cjI0UJu

Viewers will witness the intensity of these mind-boggling surgeries and the effort taken by medical professionals to perform them carefully.

Doctors, patients and medical staff are also going to individually talk about incidents that bring forth the need for such surgeries and the unbelievable methods they employ.

President Howard Lee, when talking about the show, stated:

“Our new immersive medical series STUCK promises a rush of anticipation as doctors try to pry out objects that have invaded patient’s bodies in places they should very clearly not be STUCK.”

However, fans had mixed reactions after watching the show's trailer last Wednesday. Many complained about the filming being too authentic to watch.

Sherry @SherryElls 🤣 @TLC #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Did y’all see the commercial for the new show Stuck? OMG 🤣 Did y’all see the commercial for the new show Stuck? OMG 🤣😂🤣😂 @TLC #90dayfiancebeforethe90days https://t.co/AGN7E3B3t7

While many are fascinated to see these extensive procedures being performed, some do not seem to be fans of the gruesome surgeries.

When is Stuck premiering on TLC?

Season one of the medical reality show will premiere on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10.00 pm ET/PT. Viewers can expect to see gruesome surgeries performed on patients who have bugs lodged deep inside their ear, high heels through their face, and an arrow through the wrist.

