What to expect from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ season finale?

The season finale of 1000-lb Sisters will reveal another shocking habit of Tammy Slaton that is putting her life at risk. The season finale will air on January 30, 2022, on TLC.

Tammy Slaton, who is trying to lose weight along with her sister Amy Slaton in 1000-lb Sisters, is now drinking “eight bottles a week” to deal with her depression, shocking her doctor, who believes this habit can pose a serious threat to her life.

What to expect from Tammy Slaton's ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season Finale?

The clip from from the show shares a nail-biting preview of the upcoming season finale.

The 1000-lb Sisters clip shows a worried Amy admitting to the camera that she is not sure how long her beloved sister Tammy will live.

Worried about her health, Tammy’s bariatric surgeon Dr. Eric Smith pays her a visit and asks Tammy to return to rehab. The TLC star agreed to return to rehab but revealed some new worrisome and life-threatening facts to the doctor.

Tammy reveals that she is taking a break from her diet and has been “Drinking, smoking,” and has “started vaping” to focus on her mental health since she is suffering from depression and other ailments.

On being asked how much Tammy has been drinking, the star smilingly says, “Maybe eight bottles a week.”

“Like fifths of liquor? Oh wow, Tammy. That's a lot,” says shocked Dr. Smith.

Tammy's partying ways is raising concerns for the doctor as it “is putting her in severe danger.”

Although Smith admits that Tammy needs to work on her depression but should go about it the right way,

“She says she's focusing on her mental health, which if that was true, I'm all about that. But she's not made any strides to actually do it. So I'm a little concerned that she's actually just using that as an excuse to buy her more time to not work on her activity level, making some changes in her diet, or anything further than that.”

The 1000-lb Sisters clip ends with a family member telling the camera that Tammy has stopped breathing, leaving fans worried.

But thanks to her social media posts, fans are now relieved to learn that Tammy is fine. It was later reported that Tammy underwent a tracheostomy, by cutting a hole in her neck to get oxygen in her lungs to save her life.

Produced by Crazy Legs Productions, 1000 lb Sisters Season 3 started on November 15, 2022, and will air its final episode on January 30, 2022, on TLC.

