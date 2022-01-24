Who are Vanessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler? Meet the stars of TLC's '1000-Lb Best Friends'

After hit shows 1,000-Lb Sisters and My 600-lb Life, TLC is back with another inspiring story in 1000-Lb Best Friends. The show, which explores the real-life weight-loss struggles of two best friends, will air on February 7, 2022 on TLC.

The show, 1000-Lb Best Friends, will follow the “personal” weight loss journey of two “authentic, bold and very boisterous personalities”, Vanessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler, and their emotional turmoil.

Talking about 1000-Lb Best Friends, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, Howard Lee, said, “This show is about weight loss and leading a healthier lifestyle just as much as it is about a tight-knit group of girlfriends that love to have a good time.”

Who are Vanessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler of 1000-Lb Best Friends

Megan Crumpler and Vanessa Cross are childhood cronies, and both of them have apparently been “big as hell” since their early days. “Me and this girl have been struggling with our weight since junior high,” Cross opens up in the teaser of 1000-Lb Best Friends.

When Crumpler peaked at almost 600 lbs, the best friends finally decided to lose weight through surgery last year. Only Crumpler qualified for the procedure while Cross could not meet the requirement of losing weight on her own, an essential requirement for the procedure to prove that the patient can maintain that weight loss after the surgery.

A disheartened Cross confessed, “Meghan got the surgery and I didn't, but maintaining my diet has been damn near impossible, but I'm sick and tired of being fat and tired.”

Before surgery, the two friends with morbid obesity “used to weigh around 1,000 lbs.” combined but post-operation, Crumpler now weighs 441 lbs.

One of the main reasons behind their fat-to-fit journey was to resolve their personal insecurities and impress their classmates at their class reunion. It might be the first show for Cross, but not for Crumpler, as she has previously starred in the television series Too Large.

Inspired by Tammy and Amy Slaton from 1,000-Lb Sisters, Cross “don't want to give up this time” and is now all set to embark on a weight loss journey and lead 'a healthier lifestyle' with her best friend Crumpler and friends Ashley Sutton and Tina Arnold on the show, 1000-Lb Best Friends.

The press release by TLC mentions, “Vanessa and Meghan are larger-than-life best friends, and along with their pals Tina and Ashley, they are battling obesity with heart and humor. This gregarious girl gang will embark on a journey of sisterhood, weight loss, and self-discovery.”

The girl gang and their inspiring fight against obesity in 1,000-Lb Best Friends will start on February 7, 2022 on TLC.

Edited by Atul S