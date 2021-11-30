How much weight did George Covington lose? All about 'Too Large' teacher's progress

George Covington is one of the most beloved participants in TLC's reality docu-series Too Large.

The series revolves around morbidly obese individuals weighing above 500 pounds, who set out on a journey to reduce their extra kilos and become fitter.

The first season of the show featured six such cases, including George Covington’s. The kind-hearted teacher weighed 680 pounds when he starred in the season's third episode.

George Covington expressed his unhappiness by saying:

“I…appeared to be happy and jolly when deep down inside I was miserable. Food was definitely a defense mechanism. Once I became the teacher, I didn’t exercise that much…mobility really became an issue.”

Due to his strong willpower and great determination to bring about a change in his life, George has managed to drop 200 pounds.

About George Covington weight loss transformation

Too Large star Covington has had a praiseworthy transformation. By June 2021, he had been able to reach 528 pounds, and as of July 2021, his total weight loss is 200+ pounds and counting.

Although George has achieved a lot on his weight loss journey, he isn't getting blinded by the success. He continues to put in the extra effort on the road to fitness.

Covington's transformed body has given him newfound confidence, which has led him to update his daily activities on his social media profile. George has resumed his profession as a teacher as well.

Covington is still in touch with his on-screen surgeon Dr. Procter, and the two enjoy visiting basketball games once in a while. George's love for fashion inspired him to launch his own line of plus-sized apparel called FatBoy Lifestyle.

The Too Large star is still a work in progress, but he hopes to make an impact on his students and those who struggle like him.

All about George Covington's journey

George Covington suffered from food addiction and severe weight troubles for a very long time. His teaching job became extremely tough for him as walking even ten steps seemed like a huge chore.

Things reached the tip of the iceberg when one of his student’s parents went and raised a concern with the school Principal, saying, “What if he (George) falls on the kids?”

Covington explained his difficult life in his own words:

“My whole life, I’ve always been big. I can remember being put on diets as young as preschool, even in elementary and middle school. Nobody called me George. Everyone just described me as ‘that big guy.’ So, I was always defined by my size.”

George Covington's aim of losing weight to win back his ex-girlfriend and be physically able did him well. Along with Dr. Procter's support and guidance, he started becoming a better version of himself.

Too Large is available to stream on platforms such as Prime Video and Discovery+.

