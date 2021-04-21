Who is Denise Bidot? Lil Wayne reportedly married to Plus-size model: "Happiest man alive"

It appears as if the How to Love singer Lil Wayne has indeed found love in paradise, as his latest cryptic tweet hints at marriage to his on-again and off-again girlfriend Denise Bidot. Reportedly, the couple has tied the knot, thus entering the next phase of life. Lil Wayne and plus-size model Denise Bidot are known for their infamous romance, which allegedly ended over a tiff regarding his alleged support for former POTUS Donald Trump.

While Lil Wayne did not speak directly about his alleged marriage to Denise Bidot, his Tweet was just enough to send fans into a tizzy as it read:

Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 20, 2021

While fans were ecstatic to learn about his recent nuptials, many couldn't help but wonder who Denise Bigot is, the "lovely lucky lady" whose finger Lil Wayne has put a ring on. Without further adieu, let us tell you everything about Denise Bidot, Lil Wayne's wife, if reports were to be believed.

Who is Denise Bidot?

Denise Bidot is an American plus-size fashion model who tried her hand at acting and worked as a make-up artist before walking the ramp. She became the first plus-size model to walk the runway for two straight-size brands during New York Fashion Week.

Besides having worked with renowned brands such as Nordstrom, Forever21, Old Navy and Target, Denise has also appeared in television shows. her acting credits include Curvy Girls, Habla Women, and The Real among others.

Denise broke the internet with a picture of herself in a two-piece bathing suit in December 2016, as social media users praised her for confidently putting her body on display. Lane Bryant's resort collection ad campaign showed Denise's stretch marks in an unretouched picture, which won many hearts for its authenticity.

A look at Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot's romance

Rumors were rife that Lil Wayne allegedly started dating Denise when he was still seeing his former fiancee Latecia Thomas, who was also a plus size model. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Denise was previously married to Gregory Vrecenak, with whom she shares a daughter, Joselyn Bidot.

The rapper and Denise first went public about their relationship in June 2020, as the model shared a series of pictures of herself cozying up with him on her Instagram stories. He eventually confirmed the relationship while talking to Nicki Minaj on Queen radio Show.

In November 2020, the duo made headlines yet again. However, this time for allegedly ending their highly public romance. Reports suggest the couple fell apart over political differences. However, on April 14, in one of his Instagram stories, the rapper made it clear that he and Denise were still a thing, as he shared a video of Bidot drawing a heart in the sand and writing “Denise and Dwayne” in the center.

Perhaps it's all water under the bridge now as Lil Wayne's cryptic tweet, just days after reconciling with Denise, has convinced everyone that the two are married. Meanwhile, Denise deactivated her Instagram and Twitter handles at the time of writing. It's unclear if her decision was propelled by the attention she would gather for her alleged marriage to Lil Wayne.

Lil Wayne was previously married to his high school sweetheart Tiya Johnson, whom he divorced in 2006 and shares daughter Reginae with. His second daughter Dwayne III was born to radio broadcaster Sarah Vivan and their third child, to actress Lauren London. His fourth child Neal was born to singer Nivea.