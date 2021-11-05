Where are Amber and Nathan Prater now? All about 'My 600lb Life' couple's life after weight loss 

TLC's unscripted series My 600lb Life is back with Season 10. The show follows the lives of morbidly obese individuals and their struggles. The new season was released on November 3, and fans are ready to learn more about the new set of contestants consulting with Dr. Now.

This season features Amber and Nathan Prater, a couple fighting to make their marriage work and bounce back from their sorry state.

Where are Amber and Nathan Prater now?

The obese couple weigh over 1100lbs together, Amber clocks in at around 500lbs and her husband is 100lbs heavier than her. In the upcoming season, Dr. Now puts his point across to Amber and Nathan in his usual straightforward way.

In the season trailer, Dr. Now is heard saying:

"This is your life. You're throwing it away, killing yourself for the food. If you keep this up, I guarantee you, neither of you will be here five years from now."

Unfortunately, Amber and Nathan's diet choices are killing their health and also their marriage.

TLC Network @TLC Nathan's size has put a strain on his marriage. He doesn't want to rely on his wife for support, but his weight leaves him helpless without her. Follow their journey TONIGHT at 8/7c on the season premiere of #My600lbLife Nathan's size has put a strain on his marriage. He doesn't want to rely on his wife for support, but his weight leaves him helpless without her. Follow their journey TONIGHT at 8/7c on the season premiere of #My600lbLife. https://t.co/9kVADGusCi

"Now, I feel like grocery shopping is the only thing that me and Amber really have left together. It's the only thing we do together, aside from eating. And if you took eating and food out of our relationship, we wouldn't have anything left, not really." - Nathan narrates.

In a snippet from My 600lb Life, Amber confesses to being tired of looking after Nathan. She craves a relationship that doesn't just revolve around care.

"I miss being able to have, I guess, an intimate relationship." - Amber expresses.

The relationship has resulted in Amber dealing with anxiety, depression, and constant exhaustion. She's worried that her state will soon be like Nathan.

Despite the problems, the couple is entering Season 10 on a positive note. Nathan shared his first milestone, getting under 450lbs, on Facebook.

Amber has been encouraging her husband by sharing his accomplishments online.

About My 600lb Life Season 10

My 600lb Life is a series that documents the journeys of morbidly obese individuals as they fight for their lives. The show highlights food addiction and its horrifying impact on every facet of life.

Each episode features the trauma every individual must undergo for a life-saving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan.

To follow Nathan and Amber's story, watch My 600lb Life at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

