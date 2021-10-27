What is Dr. Now's net worth? 'My 600-lb Life' doctor's fortune explored ahead of series return

Fan favorite Dr. Now has amassed a fortune of $6 million. The celebrity doctor has helped many patients on TLC's My 600-lb Life lose weight, become healthier with his strict dietary plans, and when required, has assisted them in surgically removing excess fat.

The 76-year-old surgeon, Dr. Now, has been on air for almost a decade and also has his own independent practice. Read on to find out more about the successful surgeon's wealth.

Dr. Now's net worth and his medical career

With the fame Dr. Now has gained on screen, he's in high demand for his services. Normally bariatric surgeries can cost as much as $27,000.

Wealthy Persons has reported that Dr. Now has a net worth of $6 million as of 2021. The Houston-based surgeon has also written several books, including Last Chance to Live and Scales Don't Lie, People Do.

The cast in My 600-lb Life gets any medical expenses associated with gastric bypass surgery paid for by the production house. Dr. Now does not charge patients on the show, he explains:

“Looking at the moral obligation that we’ve got, you see somebody who has no life who could have a life. We don’t need to be rich. We do make a living, but we don’t need to worry about making a living out of every patient we see. I never let the camera change my behavior toward any patient. I do exactly the same thing if the camera is there or not.”

There's no clear indication if Dr. Now charges for his appearance on the hit TLC series.

About 'My 600-lb Life' Season 10

The weight loss series follows the journey of morbidly obese individuals as they struggle to save their lives. The show revolves around addiction and its impact on every facet of life.

Each episode shows the trauma every person must undergo for a life-saving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan.

My 600-lb Life's Season 10 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, November 10 at 8.00 pm ET/PT. Thirteen members will be joining the cast this season.

The teaser features new cast members and explains their struggles.

“Every day, I question whether or not I should keep going like this,” 35-year-old Margaret Johnson says in the teaser.

At 604 lbs, Bianca Hayes feels like her body is crushing itself.

“Can you imagine being an Arabian horse, strong, ready to run? But you’re stuck in the body of an elephant,” Bianca's husband explains.

Dr. Now will be returning as a surgeon and mentor on the show. Fans are excited to witness his blunt and no-nonsense approach with patients once again.

Watch the Season 10 premiere of My 600-lb Life on Wednesday, November 10, at 8.00 pm ET/PT on TLC.

Edited by Sabine Algur