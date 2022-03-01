Who is Varya Malina? '90 Day Fiancé' star from Russia is "ashamed" and supports Ukraine

The Russian native and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina voiced her support for Ukraine. On February 24, 2022 the star posted a black card on her Instagram page saying that she was "ashamed to be a citizen of the aggressor country."

The wedding planner first appeared on Season 4 of the show, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, with her boyfriend Geoffrey Paschel.

However, things did not end well for Paschel and Malina. On February 3, 2022, the former was sentenced to 18 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency calls.

'90 Day Fiancé' star Varya Malina voices support for Ukraine

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Varya Malina voiced her concern for Ukraine amind the ongoing crisis with Russia, and many followers have responded positively.

One fan wrote in the comments section:

“I was wondering how the people of Russia feel about what the evil one is doing.. thank you for being a voice for them! praying for Ukraine!”

Another noted:

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this post.”

The star also made an additional post where she voiced her concerns once again and urged everyone to pray for the people of Ukraine:

All about Varya Malina

Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina met each other on an international dating website. After talking online for a few months, Paschel decided to meet Varya for the first time in Russia.

To his disappointment, their initial meeting did not go well. However, the duo continued to get to know each other. By the end of the trip, the Tennesee native fell in love with Malina and asked her to marry him. However, she rejected his proposal as she was not ready to commit after only a few weeks together.

After the rejection, Geoffrey broke up with the radio and television personality and headed back to America. Malina soon realized her feelings and decided to surprise Paschel by visiting his house in the US on a visitor’s visa.

However, to her surprise, Paschel had already moved on with his old flame, Mary. After a few heated arguments, the couple got back together and got engaged.

Soon after, Paschel's hideous criminal past came to light, and they were boycotted from the show. They did not even feature on the Tell-All episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, leaving many wondering about their relationship status.

Trigger Warning: The following section contains descriptions of domestic violence and abuse.

A few months later, Varya confirmed her relationship with Paschel in an Instagram post and asked fans to donate to her fundraiser to help Paschel clear his name in the domestic abuse case involving his ex-fiancé, Kristen Wilson.

Wilson claimed that Paschel repeatedly bashed her face into the steps and walls and also dragged her up and down the stairs, which led to many injuries on her body and face. Despite pleading innocent to the charges, he was found guilty on all counts and was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

