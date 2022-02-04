Who is Geoffrey Paschel? '90 Day Fiance' star sentenced to 18 years in prison for kidnapping and assault 

Former 90 Days Fiance star Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to 18-years jail time with no possibility of parole on February 3, in a Tennessee court.

The 44-year-old has been has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls, and has been held in police custody since October 2021.

During his sentencing, prosecutors said Paschel should be classified as a Range-II Offender due to past drug convictions, and testimony from Wilson and his ex-wife that he had physically abused them.

US Weekly reported that Paschel has been found guilty of multiple charges stemming from an incident on June 9, 2019, with his ex-fiancée Kristen Wilson.

Wilson told Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies that Paschel had attacked her, grabbed her neck and repeatedly struck her head against a wall. Wilson informed authorities that Paschel had thrown her body to the floor and dragged her across it.

In the aftermath of the incident, officers observed Wilson had bruises on her forehead, back, arms and mouth, and she was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Wilson told authorities that Paschel refused to let her have her phone and leave the house during the incident. However, she managed to get away when he went to sleep, and took a neighbor's phone to contact authorities.

During Paschel's criminal trial last October in Knox County Criminal Court, the District Attorney General's Office told outlet WBIR that Paschel told them that Wilson injured herself. Officials said the hearing ended two days later.

In a video clip shown during the trial, Paschel solicited people to bring his kids to Wilson's house to persuade her to ask the court to be lenient toward him while he was in jail.

A brief look at Geoffrey Paschel's history

Born in 1978, Geoffrey Paschel is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee. He started his professional career in 2017 when he appeared in television series Murder Chose Me in a guest role as the convenience store manager. He later starred in the crime-documentary series Homicide Hunter for a year, from 2017 to 2018.

His other credits include Murder Calls, Dying to Belong, Duplicitous, Snapped: Killer Couples, Fatal Attraction, Snapped, etc.

As per his IMDB page, his latest project was completing filming for the movie Marvelous.

As for his personal life, Geoffrey Paschel was married to an unknown woman from 1998 to 2004. The former duo share two sons from that marriage.

Geoffrey Paschel later tied the knot with a Canadian-Jamaican woman named Brittnay in 2014. The duo share two children - Cayvan (2015) and Kazhem (2017). The pair divorced in 2018 and Brittnay left Paschel with their children. During their separation, his wife accused him of domestic violence against her and her kids. The former duo's second child, Kazhem, passed away in 2018 due to seizures.

Geoffrey Paschel is currently engaged to Russian radio star, Varya Malina. The duo met on an international dating app and also appeared together in 90 Day Fiance.

