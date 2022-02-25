'Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez' cast list- Lindsay Navarro and others star in Lifetime thriller

Based on the real-life kidnapping story of New Hampshire’s Abby Hernandez, the new thriller movie Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez will debut on February 26, 2022 on Lifetime.

The official synopsis of the story reads:

"The true story of 14-year-old freshman Abby Hernandez (Lindsay Navarro) who vanished while walking home from school in North Conway, New Hampshire. Kicking off the state’s largest search, Abby’s disappearance left her family, especially her mother Zenya (Erica Durance), investigators and the community mystified of her whereabouts."

It further reads:

"Taken by Nathaniel Kibby (Ben Savage), Abby was kept in a soundproof container and forced to wear a shock collar while enduring psychological, sexual and emotional abuse. Despite suffering daily torture, Abby kept hope alive that she would one day be able to see her family again."

Meet the cast of 'Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez'

After the abduction, Abby Hernandez was held captive in a container for nine months. Ultimately, on July 20, 2014, the abductor Nathaniel Kibby set her “free” on North Conway, the same place where he kidnapped her.

The story of Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez, which is about hope and survival, will be retold by the main cast.

Lindsay Navarro

Raised in Kelowna, B.C, Lindsay Navarro is best known for her work on Haters Back Off, Brain on Fire, and iZombie. The star initially joined a local actor’s studio and performed in musical theatre productions, like Mamma Mia and West Side Story. She later moved to Vancouver, where she attended Vancouver Acting School to further enhance her skills.

Erica Durance

Born on June 21, 1978, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Erica Durance is most well-known for her roles in Smallville and Saving Hope. The actress is married to David Palffy, with whom she has two sons. Durance was ranked 15 in FHM Online's list of '100 Sexiest Women in the World 2008.'

Ben Savage

Ben Savage started his acting career at five years of age with a TV commercial. Born on September 13, 1980, in Chicago, Illinois, Savage has been involved with movies like Wild Palms, Boy Meets World, Maybe This Time, and Girl Meets World. In 2004, the actor graduated from Stanford University with a degree in political science.

Other actors who will play a significant role in Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez are:

Lisa Chandler

Maddy Hillis

Claudia Kai

Leo Chiang

Carmela Sison

Trevor Hinton

Miles Merry

Claudia Chen

Mirella Gibeau

Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez is directed by Jessica Harmon. Abby Hernandez, Stacy Mandelberg, and Michael Vickerman are the executive producers.

