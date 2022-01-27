What did Alina Kozhevnikova write on Facebook? TLC fires 90 Day Fiancé star over old racist posts

After Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen was fired by Bravo over her racist Facebook post, another star of a TLC reality show, Alina Kozhevnikova, has faced the same fate. TLC has recently fired its 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kozhevnikova after an old racist social media post resurfaced recently.

In her Facebook post that dates back to 2014 and 2015, Alina Kozhevnikova used the n-word many times while talking about a party she was invited to. Later, in her Instagram caption, she repeated the same racial slur.

Alina Kozhevnikova fired over racist post on Facebook

In the post, Kozhevnikova used the n-word several times while describing a party in her native Russia. She later used the same racial slur in an Instagram caption. In her other posts, Kozhevnikova has also mocked Asian and Muslim people.

Immediately after her post created a furor, TLC stopped filming with the actor. According to a statement first reported by TMZ,

“TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements. She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise, and starting next month, she will no longer appear on ‘Before the 90 Days.’ TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

However, Kozhevnikova apologized for hurting everyone's feelings. According to a screenshot captured by a fan account, she said

“will always be against any form of discrimination”

The Russian-born reality star first appeared on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days where she met her online love, Caleb Greenwood, for the first time in-person.

Kozhevnikova first met Greenwood online during her teen days but fell out of touch which remained true for thirteen years. They got in touch again due to a dating app, but never met each other. It was the only on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when they came face-to-face for the first time.

The show, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, is a prequel to 90 Day Fiancé. The TLC show is about potential spouses-to-be who unite in America under a special U.S. visa to find out if their online romance is actually true love or not.

