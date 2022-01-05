Stephanie Matto's net worth explained as '90 Day Fiancé' star gets hospitalized amid fart jar business

90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto had to be rushed to hospital after fears of a possible heart attack, where she was diagnosed with an intense case of gas reflux.

Matto, who is famous for selling jars filled with her bodily gasses, blames her high fiber diet for the emergency. She is taking the doctor's advice and reversing back to a healthier diet, ending her successful jar business.

Stephanie Matto is all set to enter the crypto world with her NFT called "Fart Jar."

Stephanie Matto's net worth, ventures, and claim to fame

Stephanie Matto first became famous after she was featured on the TLC show 90 Day Fiancé. She had arrived at the show with her partner and social media star Erika Owens. However, their relationship did not last long, as Stephanie Matto confirmed her relationship with new partner Nik Stonestreet on an Instagram story.

Post her 90 Day fame, the Instagram influencer became famous on YouTube. Stephanie, who goes by the user ID Stepanka on youtube, has over 370,000 subscribers on the platform, where she makes vlogs and storytime videos on her channel.

The social media influencer is also successful on Instagram with almost 230,000 people following her verified account.

Matto has been seen on television screens multiple times, mostly featuring in variations of the 90 Day series. She also earns from different brand endorsements.

Strangely, her short run at selling jars filled with her farts was extremely successful. According to Matto, she earned over $200,000 selling the jars which began merely as a publicity stunt.

She is currently busy working on her Fart Jar NFT, making sure to promote the artwork on her social media with various offers and competitions. Buyers can redeem NFT with Stephanie Matto's personal belongings.

According to Biography Daily, the influencer's net worth is around $1 million.

Hospitalization post heart attack scare

Earlier this week, Stephanie Matto felt symptoms related to a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital, but was instead diagnosed with a very bad case of intestinal gas.

According to Matto, she could not talk and felt pressure around her heart. She said,

“I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart.”

She quickly called her friends, who immediately drove her to the hospital. Doctors blamed Matto's high-fibre, high-protein diet of beans, eggs, and protein shakes for the problem. Matto had been feeding herself gas-inducing food to keep up with growing demand for her fart jars. The doctor promptly advised Matto to correct and normalize her diet, prescribing her some anti-gas medication.

Twitter reaction

The hospitalization of Stephanie Matto went viral on social media. People could not help but be confused about the whole situation.

Post the emergency, Matto has decided to retire from her gas-making business. However, fans can still get their hands on one of Stephanie Matto's jars by redeeming her NFT tokens.

