Who is Whitney Leavitt? TikToker dances next to hospitalized baby in viral video, leaving netizens divided

Tiktok star Whitney Leavitt, known for posting funny dances and video blogs with her family, is getting mixed responses in her latest video of dancing beside her hospitalized son who is suffering from a respiratory infection.

Parents online have raised concerns regarding the video, calling the infection 'possibly life-altering' and 'nothing to dance about'. The video has since turned private and was followed by an explanation video.

Viral Video

In the video Leavitt (@whitleavitt) gave her son Lee a kiss on the forehead before making a heart sign with her fingers. She then started her TikTok dance. The video screen read:

"Lil lee was taken in cause of low oxygen, he tested positive for RSV, waiting for him to breathe better on his own.”

The video got over 1.6 million views in under 24 hours. While the video is now private, it can still be found on Twitter and other platforms.

Whitney Leavitt's followers responded to it like a regular video; however, people new to the page had other opinions. Many viewers called her out for chasing clout and attention.

Others supported the creator, pointing out that she cannot do much in this situation and it could be her coping mechanism.

About Whitney Leavitt

Whitney Leavitt is a TikTok star with a following of over 450,000 people and over 32 million total likes. She has studied dance in college.

Her TikTok account is mostly filled with funny micro-blogs and dance challenges, with her first post dating back to March 2020. She began a podcast called 'The Monday MaMa' with her friend Tara, where they talk about beauty and parenthood.

She married her partner Conner in August 2016. She frequently includes her husband and her children in her TikTok and YouTube videos.

