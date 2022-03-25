Who are Dorinda Medley's ex-husbands? RHONY star says she is ready for third marriage

Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star Dorinda Medley is ready to walk down the aisle for the third time.

She was married twice, first to investment banker Ralph Lynch with whom she shares a daughter, Hannah. The couple called it quits soon after. Then in 2005 she married Richard Medley, a hedge fund advisor who in 2011 died of a serious illness.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, she revealed that she sees another marriage in the near future. She confessed:

“I just decided this [on] 2/22/2022, I really decided to change, it’s all about change. I’m getting myself a new apartment. I’m going to move into a different area, And I really think I will be married by the end of 2022!”

The RHONY star revealed that it was during the COVID-19 pandemic that she realized she did not want to be alone anymore.

“it’s not fun to be alone all the time. That may sound weak. I’m fine [being alone] and I have a ton of friends and I have a ton of family. But I think it’d be nice to have someone in your life to share it with again. I’m ready to come home to [a man].”

Who are RHONY star Dorinda Medley's ex-husbands?

Medley had also previously dated businessman John Mahdessian for seven years before cracks started to form in their relationship, with them finally calling it quits in September 2019. The Daily Dish podcast reported that the pair were on a break.

The RHONY star spoke to Bloomberg in 2015 about her late husband Richard and said:

“Richard treated the water boy at Jackson Hole the same exact way he treated the finance minister of Japan. He never made anyone feel uncomfortable.”

She never had children with her second husband, but according to her revelation on The Daily Dish podcast in 2020, she has two step-children from her marriage to Richard. Although none of the children have featured on RHONY that frequently, she does remain close to all three of them in real life.

While opening up more about her memoir, Make It Nice, in August 2021 and speaking to Bravo Insider about her relationship with her first husband Ralph, she confessed that they were still on good terms.

"I let people know who I was gonna write about and they were good with it. Because just like you got to remember too, I’ve been very, very lucky. I have a wonderful relationship with Hannah’s dad. I don’t get rid of people. I kind of carry them through my life. It’s just not how I run my life."

Medley didn't appear to post much about Ralph on social media but revealed that they have been friends ever since their divorce. She revealed that their main priority currently is their daughter Hannah. The Make It Nice author also said that they followed a great structure to co-parent their daughter and were considerate of each other's lives.

The RHONY alum also told Page Six that her experiences - going through a divorce and the death of her second spouse - had once deterred her from the thought of getting married, but she has now moved on. She spoke about the few prerequisites she has in mind for her next husband:

“I need someone that makes me laugh. I love to have a fun time. I need someone that’s kind. I just want someone that is going to be a partner in life.”

The star added that her potential suitors did not necessarily have to be willing to appear on camera as she has been asked asked to be part of the forthcoming RHONY: Legacy series that host Andy Cohen announced this week.

