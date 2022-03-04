Why did Bill and Melinda French Gates divorce? Inside their marriage as latter opens up about separation

In an interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, Melinda French Gates opened up about her divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In a preview of her interview, the 57-year-old was heard expressing her opinion on the "journey of healing."

The promo of the interview, released on Wednesday, insinuated that Melinda would be addressing Bill Gates' alleged affairs during their 27 years. The former couple split in May last year, which would mark this interview as one of the first times either of them has publicly addressed their split.

As per CBS, the full interview is set to air on CBS Mornings on Thursday, February 3.

The reason behind Bill and Melinda French Gates' divorce

While discussing her divorce with Bill Gates, Melinda revealed that she used to cry during the time of their split. French Gates added that she used to think:

"How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?"

One of the primary reasons behind their split was Bill Gates' involvement in multiple cases of alleged infidelity during their marriage. In the interview, when French Gates was asked about the billionaire's multiple alleged affairs, she said:

"Those are questions Bill needs to answer."

Throughout 27 years of marriage, Gates has been accused of cheating on his then-wife, Melinda, multiple times. According to reports from The New York Times, there have been multiple allegations of him pursuing women at both Microsoft and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation during the couple's marital life.

In 2019, a report of Bill Gates' infidelity with a Microsoft employee came into the public eye. At the time, Microsoft reportedly received a letter from the woman with whom Gates had an affair in 2000, six years into his marriage with Melinda French Gates.

In May last year, after the two decided to split, Gates' spokesperson reportedly admitted to one instance of infidelity. However, his spokesperson did not confirm any other allegations of affairs.

Furthermore, Melinda French Gates was also not happy with how the former Microsoft CEO handled the p*dophilic s*xual allegations against his long-time money manager, Jeffrey Epstein.

French Gates said:

"As I said, it's not one thing, it was many things. But I did not like that he'd had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no."

Seemingly addressing her former husband's affairs, French Gate said:

"It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had."

Meanwhile, Gates told CBS that he was sorry for the pain he caused Melinda French Gates and their family.

