Is Bethenny Frankel okay? RHONY alum suffered from serious allergic reaction

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel recently went through a traumatic incident while on vacation with her daughter Bryn as she suffered a life-threatening allergic reaction from accidentally ingesting seafood.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum posted a TikTok video in which she revealed the details of the incident. Frankel stated that their server accidentally brought her someone else’s order, which unfortunately contained fish. As she is vegan and allergic to seafood, it led to disastrous results.
Unfortunately, it turned out to be a medical emergency that has apparently left her daughter traumatized. On her tweet, she wrote:
“My girl being terrified while I slept was the worst part but she’s learning to be safe & prepared in how to act in a crisis. Plus I have the platform to remind people to be cautious & have a med plan when traveling. Always have 1 point person’s info that responds at all times.”
Bethenny Frankel is fine as she shares vacation posts online
Though Bethenny Frankel’s allergic reaction post left fans worried, she is continuing to post safety measures to take while traveling. The reality TV star insists that travelers with allergies should carry EpiPen Auto-Injectors to avoid such dangerous situations.
Fortunately, her recent posts on Instagram included pictures of herself with her daughter as they continued their travels, indicating that Frankel is doing fine. The photos featured the mother and daughter enjoying rafting, horse-riding and mud packs.
Another adorable post featured Bryn and Bethenny Frankel hugging in white bathrobes. The caption reads:
“This is my ride or die…what we put into parenting, we get out exponentially. Time is so valuable because it’s the one commodity that is limited in quantity. We cannot earn more. We need to use it wisely. There is no greater gift that I’ve been given, nothing that I love more and nothing that I’m better at. Xo”
TV personality’s past allergy attacks explored
The recent incident is not the first time Frankel has made headlines for her rare seafood allergic reaction.
In 2018, she had a serious attack when her soup contained fish and she ended up in the ICU. According to reports, she was with her now-fiancé Paul Bernon, who called 911 as soon as she fell unconscious.
The following year, she had a similar encounter when bass was served on a flight she boarded. Frankel mentioned the incident on her Twitter handle and said:
Bethenny Frankel is a famous television personality who has multiple TV shows to her credit. She rose to fame through Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY). As for her personal life, she has a daughter, Bryn, who she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2021.