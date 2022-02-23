Is Bethenny Frankel okay? RHONY alum suffered from serious allergic reaction

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel recently went through a traumatic incident while on vacation with her daughter Bryn as she suffered a life-threatening allergic reaction from accidentally ingesting seafood.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum posted a TikTok video in which she revealed the details of the incident. Frankel stated that their server accidentally brought her someone else’s order, which unfortunately contained fish. As she is vegan and allergic to seafood, it led to disastrous results.

Bethenny Frankel @Bethenny If you have severe food allergies, please carry your epi pen & an antihistamine with you. Even if you explicitly state a deathly allergy & order something vegan, mistakes can happen. Someone brought me someone else’s food & it became a 911 & a serious care for bryn Xo #staysafe If you have severe food allergies, please carry your epi pen & an antihistamine with you. Even if you explicitly state a deathly allergy & order something vegan, mistakes can happen. Someone brought me someone else’s food & it became a 911 & a serious care for bryn Xo #staysafe

Bethenny Frankel @Bethenny Carrie Marvin @CarrieMarvin3 @Bethenny Omg I know how serious your allergy is. That is scary. Does Peanut have an allergy also? My son has severe tree nut allergy and he is almost afraid to eat out anywhere they don’t know him. @Bethenny Omg I know how serious your allergy is. That is scary. Does Peanut have an allergy also? My son has severe tree nut allergy and he is almost afraid to eat out anywhere they don’t know him. She does not…feeling the responsibility of administering the pen & being afraid throughout the night was scary for her. Have a thorough and annoyingly obsessive medical plan before traveling…. twitter.com/CarrieMarvin3/… She does not…feeling the responsibility of administering the pen & being afraid throughout the night was scary for her. Have a thorough and annoyingly obsessive medical plan before traveling…. twitter.com/CarrieMarvin3/…

Unfortunately, it turned out to be a medical emergency that has apparently left her daughter traumatized. On her tweet, she wrote:

“My girl being terrified while I slept was the worst part but she’s learning to be safe & prepared in how to act in a crisis. Plus I have the platform to remind people to be cautious & have a med plan when traveling. Always have 1 point person’s info that responds at all times.”

Bethenny Frankel is fine as she shares vacation posts online

Though Bethenny Frankel’s allergic reaction post left fans worried, she is continuing to post safety measures to take while traveling. The reality TV star insists that travelers with allergies should carry EpiPen Auto-Injectors to avoid such dangerous situations.

Bethenny Frankel @Bethenny I keep hearing about how expensive epi pens are. I’m going to think about a side charity effort on this topic per bryn. Militant parents are one thing but kids & teens bear this responsibility & stigma of not being normal & people doubting until something happens. I keep hearing about how expensive epi pens are. I’m going to think about a side charity effort on this topic per bryn. Militant parents are one thing but kids & teens bear this responsibility & stigma of not being normal & people doubting until something happens.

Fortunately, her recent posts on Instagram included pictures of herself with her daughter as they continued their travels, indicating that Frankel is doing fine. The photos featured the mother and daughter enjoying rafting, horse-riding and mud packs.

Another adorable post featured Bryn and Bethenny Frankel hugging in white bathrobes. The caption reads:

“This is my ride or die…what we put into parenting, we get out exponentially. Time is so valuable because it’s the one commodity that is limited in quantity. We cannot earn more. We need to use it wisely. There is no greater gift that I’ve been given, nothing that I love more and nothing that I’m better at. Xo”

TV personality’s past allergy attacks explored

The recent incident is not the first time Frankel has made headlines for her rare seafood allergic reaction.

In 2018, she had a serious attack when her soup contained fish and she ended up in the ICU. According to reports, she was with her now-fiancé Paul Bernon, who called 911 as soon as she fell unconscious.

Bethenny Frankel @Bethenny I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn’t talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I’ll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn’t talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I’ll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo

The following year, she had a similar encounter when bass was served on a flight she boarded. Frankel mentioned the incident on her Twitter handle and said:

Bethenny Frankel @Bethenny Called airline mult x to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass. They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife Called airline mult x to say I have fish allergy. Got on & they’re serving bass. They couldn’t not serve it they said. Then they were turning around which I protested bc it would delay people. Cabin asked to not serve it & pilot made announcement to plane. That was fun. #epilife

Bethenny Frankel is a famous television personality who has multiple TV shows to her credit. She rose to fame through Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY). As for her personal life, she has a daughter, Bryn, who she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2021.

