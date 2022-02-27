Bethenny Frankel net worth: 'RHONY' star's fortune explored as she sends $20 million worth of survival kits to Ukraine amid Russian attacks

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is sending $20 million worth of survival kits to Ukraine amidst the missile attacks from Russia. As per her statement to People magazine, the aid will include “100,000 crisis kits filled with blankets, sleeping bags, toiletry kits, non-perishables and water, plus generators.”

Frankel’s organization, BStrong, partnered with Global Empowerment Mission and initially planned to donate $10 million worth of aid. Still, on Friday, the TV star and entrepreneur announced that the goal was now increased to $20 million. The philanthropist shared updates about the initiative on her Instagram and shared videos of relief boxes being packed from her organization’s warehouses.

BStrong’s official website mentions,

“Our new goal is 20 m in aid via 80 containers. Should this be a mass exodus, our goal will be 100 containers, which we have successfully executed in prior disasters. It’s a seriously scary situation.”

How much is 'RHONY' star Bethenny Frankel worth?

According to data pooled from multiple sources, Bethenny Frankel is reportedly worth around $70 to 80 million. The majority of her fortune comes from the sale of her cocktail company, Skinnygirl, in 2011. The company sells a plethora of products ranging from alcoholic beverages, food products, cookware, supplements, eyewear, and apparel like jeans, amongst others.

While initially, the 51-year-old New York native’s deal with Bravo TV for her appearance in the first season of RHONY fetched her only around $7,250, later it was renegotiated into much more.

According to Reality Blurb, her salary in 2018 was over $1 million. Meanwhile, some other portals have pegged the compensation for her recent appearances per season to be around $1.3 million.

Throughout her appearance in the show’s eight seasons, Bethenny Frankel reportedly earned an average of $40,000 per episode. This means for her involvement in around 153 episodes of the show, Frankel has earned around $6.1 million.

Furthermore, in 2018, she was involved with Bravo TV’s Bethenny & Fredrik, where she also served as an executive producer. Similarly, in 2021, Frankel starred and co-produced another mini TV series, The Big Shot with Bethenny.

However, the bulk of her fortune is still covered by her profits from the sale of Skinnygirl to Beam Global for a reported $120 million. Furthermore, Bethenny Frankel's disaster relief organization, BStrong, might provide her with some tax relief for the star’s charitable and philanthropic contributions.

