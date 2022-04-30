What time will 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 3 air? Ariela x Biniyam’s family drama and more explored

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is all set to return on TLC with a brand new episode on Monday. The first two episodes featured newcomers, but the upcoming installment will see Ariela and Biniyam return to the series and fans are excited.

The previous episode dealt with the relationship drama of couples Bilal and Shaeeda, Emily and Kobe, Kara and Guillermo, Jibri and Miona, and Mohamed and Yvette. There is no doubt that the upcoming installment will be an intense and dramatic episode featuring Ariela and Biniyam, who made their debut in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2.

When will 90 Day Fiancé Episode 3 air?

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 3 is all set to air on Sunday, May 1 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on TLC. The episode will later be available on the network’s website.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt to watch it via multiple streaming services, including Sling, Philo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV.

Titled Pinot You Didn’t, the official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“Bilal comes clean to Shaeeda; Emily's first-day request stuns Kobe; Miona meets Jibri's skeptical parents; Bini's confession to his sisters doesn't go as planned; Yve welcomes Mohamed to the U.S.”

What to expect from the new episode?

The new episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 will feature Ariela and Biniyam meeting the latter’s sisters. Biniyam’s sisters have never liked Ariela for a variety of reasons.

In a preview clip, the sisters can be seen blaming Ariela for controlling and “manipulating” Biniyam, who chose not to tell his family about the US trip. A fight breaks out between Biniyam’s sisters and Ariela, leading to one of the sisters throwing a glass of wine on the reality TV star’s face.

Meanwhile, another couple, Yvette and Mohamed, will be seen dealing with a “bidet” situation. Mohamed, who is 20 years younger than his fiancée, has arrived in the U.S. to spend time with Yvette till their wedding.

In a promo clip, Mohamed can be seen praising Yvette for taking care of him and his needs when he arrived at her house. However, he changes his mind after learning that she didn’t fix a bidet in the washroom.

Explaining the necessity of a bidet, Mohamed says in the video,

“A bidet, it’s like a faucet, for washing yourself after going to the toilet. And it’s important to me because I practice Islam, and when you’re going to pray five times a day, you’re gonna be facing God. So you have to be clean, hundred percent.”

Mohamed further states that he is upset with Yvette for not fixing the washroom before his arrival. He continues saying that that he had left his country and family for her, so she should also make some sacrifices for him.

The remaining couples will also be seen dealing with their own issues in the upcoming episode.

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 3 will air on May 1 on TLC at 8.00 PM ET.

