Who is Ariela Danielle from 90 Day Fiancé? Freelance writer once appeared in music video

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé is all set to premiere on April 17, 2022 on TLC, showing long distance partners meeting each other in the United States after applying for a K-1 visa to determine whether they want to marry each other or not in 90 days. If the partners do not get married in those 90 days, their fiancés will be sent back to their home country.

One such couple that will decide their fate on the show is of Ariela Danielle and Biniyam Shibre. If they are unable to mend their relationship, Biniyam Shibre will be deported.

All about 90 Day Fiancé's Ariela Danielle

Ariela Danielle, a freelance writer, is not new to the television screen. She had appeared in a music video before appearing on spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with her fiancé Biniyam Shibre.

The 28-year-old Jewish woman from Princeton, New Jersey, used to help out her father, Fredrick, at his cardiology practice, and her mom, Janice, is a nurse. Ariela has three siblings, sister Kristen and brothers Bradford and Elliott.

The “very sensitive, very adventurous” Danielle loves to travel and explore new places too. On one such trip to Argentina, she met her first ex-husband, Leandro Fosque. The couple got married six months into dating, and moved to the States and stayed together for 10 years, eventually getting divorced in 2019.

After their divorce, Danielle flew to Ethiopia the same year and started working there with the production company Opanther Productions, co-hosting radio shows and interviewing celebrities like The Wire and Empire actor Andre Royo.

In 2019, she even starred in a music video for the song Honey by the Ethiopian artist Andinet Ali.

She met Shibre at a pickup point near her apartment and later started managing Shibre’s boxing career. After dating for three months, she became pregnant with Shibre’s child. Ariela gave birth to son Aviel Shibre at 8.9 months but returned to her native place for hernia surgery of her newborn.

This is not Shibre's first marriage either. He was previously married to an American woman.

But despite her troubled personal life, Ariela keeps herself busy with social work and contributing to society. She started an initiative to raise funds for people in Ethiopia affected by war.

Danielle has even started a new venture and works in real estate now. She has also shared a few pictures and videos of different properties of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on her Instagram.

A big poetry fan, Danielle loves hiking, swimming, diving, and zip lining, and is also fluent in Spanish as claimed on her Facebook page.

Will Danielle and Biniyam be able to resolve the conflicts in their relationship and start a new life together? More will unfold on TLC’s new show 90 Day Fiancé starting Sunday, April 17.

Edited by Sabika