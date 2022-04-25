“Bilal playing a dangerous game”: 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Bilal Hazziez for testing Shaeeda upon her arrival

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 aired on TLC this Sunday, and teh episode featured couples who hadn’t seen each other in a long time. One of the cast members, Bilal Hazziez, met his fiancé Shaeeda after two years of them being engaged.

Before Shaeeda’s arrival, Hazziez thought of playing a prank on her. During a confessional, Hazziez was even asked whether he thought Shaeeda would find the prank hilarious. He believed that she would, but viewers were not amused.

The prank included Hazziez picking up Shaeeda from the airport in a white van instead of his Mercedes and welcoming her to his childhood home instead of his mansion.

What do fans have to say about Bilal Hazziez’s prank?

Bilal Hazziez was married once and had kids with his first wife. His explanation for pulling a prank on Shaeeda was that his heart was broken before, and so he wanted to be sure whether his fiancé was marrying him for love and not for money.

As part of his prank, Hazziez moved into his childhood home, which looked dilapidated and old. He went to the airport to pick Shaeeda up in a big white van that already had a lot of useless things inside.

Viewers were furious at Hazziez for testing Shaeeda upon her arrival, and they slammed him online. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Luna LoveHood ✨ @ashrae720 You’d think Bilal is on Jeff Bezos level the way he needs to “test” her #90DayFiance You’d think Bilal is on Jeff Bezos level the way he needs to “test” her #90DayFiance

ً sara SEBIN DAY @woosyungs Shaeeda looks miserable lol Bilal just show her your real self and your real house #90DayFiance Shaeeda looks miserable lol Bilal just show her your real self and your real house #90DayFiance

Lydia Wallace @lydiawallace34 Bilal plays too much. Now we know why he was divorced. #90DayFiance Bilal plays too much. Now we know why he was divorced. #90DayFiance

🍀Until Whenever🍀 @Spicenee I don't think that's Bilal's childhood home. He probably just choose the one that's most broke down for this prank. #90DayFiance I don't think that's Bilal's childhood home. He probably just choose the one that's most broke down for this prank. #90DayFiance

Dwayne @dadjr84 And the award for worst prank in 90Day Fiance history goes to.... Bilal. #90DayFiance And the award for worst prank in 90Day Fiance history goes to.... Bilal. #90DayFiance

Buffy Lampton @buffylampton Bilal stop it. You’re getting the reaction you want. You’re basically trying to start an argument. #90DayFiance Bilal stop it. You’re getting the reaction you want. You’re basically trying to start an argument. #90DayFiance https://t.co/4qd3xUJqa7

JackieJones @JackieJones411

#90DayFiance Bilal this is not a funny joke Bilal this is not a funny joke #90DayFiance

CarriageReturn @return_carriage



He must have absolutely NO friends and his sister must realize he's an idiot who's gonna do his own thing. Questioning what?!!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING BILAL?!!! WHO TOLD YOU THIS WAS A GOOD IDEA?!!!He must have absolutely NO friends and his sister must realize he's an idiot who's gonna do his own thing. #90DayFiance Questioning what?!!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING BILAL?!!! WHO TOLD YOU THIS WAS A GOOD IDEA?!!!He must have absolutely NO friends and his sister must realize he's an idiot who's gonna do his own thing. #90DayFiance

All about Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda in 90 Day Fiancé Episode 2

Previously, 90 Day Fiancé featured Bilal Hazziez’s first wife, who got trolled online along with Hazziez. People took a dig at her name Shahidah, which was similar to the name of his current fiancé, Shaeeda. The ladies also looked similar.

In Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Hazziez was seen picking Shaeeda up from the airport as they met after a gap of two years. They were thrilled to see each other and shared hugs and kisses as soon as she arrived. Upon her arrival, she confessed on camera that Hazziez had been hiding a lot of things from her, especially things about his house and car.

When the couple arrived at the parking spot, Hazziez had parked his van near a luxurious car. She thought the latter was their ride and looked disappointed when he opened the van door for her. Shaeeda also got annoyed when Hazziez put her things with all the “trash” in the van.

She told Hazziez that she was disappointed, and in response, he said that he was too. Shaeeda’s disappointments will likely continue until Hazziez decides to stop pulling the prank on her.

Meanwhile, their story will continue in upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiancé, which air every Sunday on TLC at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

