“Similar is an understatement”: 90 Day Fiancé fans react to Bilal Hazziez’s ex-wife and current girlfriend having similar names and looks

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé premiered its first episode on April 17 on TLC. It featured couples who were meeting each other after a long time and were also just days away from getting married.

One of the pairs was Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda, who connected through social media as they had a lot of mutual friends. While the couple looked adorable together, viewers couldn’t digest the fact that Hazziez’s current girlfriend and ex-wife had similar names and appearances.

His girlfriend's name is Shaeeda, and his ex-wife’s name is Shahidah. Even Bilal himself confessed to not paying heed to Shaeeda’s DMs initially because of the similarity in their names.

What do fans have to say?

Fans not only found the two ladies’ names to be similar but thought they looked similar too. The opening of 90 Day Fiancé showcased Hazziez getting ready for his job. He is a real estate investor and agent who was previously married to Shahidah for 10 years.

They got divorced seven years ago, but maintained a cordial relationship and stayed good friends. The TLC show featured Hazziez showing a property to his ex-wife. This was when they started talking about Shaeeda, and his ex-wife mentioned a prenup as she thought Shaeeda might be with Hazziez for money.

Meanwhile, viewers were more focused on the fact that Hazziez’s former spouse and soon-to-be wife had a lot of similarities. Here’s how fans reacted:

𝕄𝕣𝕤. 𝕐𝕠𝕦ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝔸𝕃𝕠𝕥 @ChptrReads Similar is an understatement. Your ex and your current have the same name homey.. #90DayFiance Similar is an understatement. Your ex and your current have the same name homey.. #90DayFiance

Katy Curnyn @katyc123 #90DayFiance What are the odds he calls her the ex wife's name at some point? What are the odds he calls her the ex wife's name at some point? 😂😂😂 #90DayFiance

PrettyBrownBrown @geekybadgirl Ok, Bilal ruined it for me already. I tried. But the ex and new girl having similar names. I'm out. #90DayFiance Ok, Bilal ruined it for me already. I tried. But the ex and new girl having similar names. I'm out. #90DayFiance

🦒 @wizardbri #90dayfiance She's a mutual FRIEND? of the ex wife??? She's a mutual FRIEND? of the ex wife??? 🚩🚩🚩🚩 #90dayfiance

Hennifer Dopez @Ladidadi56 #90DayFiance Okay, but she looks just like his ex wife Okay, but she looks just like his ex wife 😂 #90DayFiance

Jamille @Jamille_H

#90DayFiance I don't think their names are that similar tbh... I don't think their names are that similar tbh...#90DayFiance https://t.co/0hLKhIykd1

All about Bilal and Shaeeda from 90 Day Fiancé

Bilal Hazziez (42) is a well-to-do man with a real estate job from Kansas City, MO. Shaeeda is a 37-year-old yoga instructor from Trinidad & Tobago. They met through mutual friends on social media and spent only seven days together two years ago at Shaeeda’s hometown.

For the reality TV show, Shaeeda came to Kansas City to be with Hazziez, but he was unsure of her intentions. He said that he would test her at the airport and also talk about a prenup before getting married.

The prenup was brought up by Hazziez’s ex-wife Shahidah as she wanted her children’s future to be protected financially. Only time will tell whether Hazziez’s doubts ruin his chemistry with Shaeeda.

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 featured six couples who will be seen struggling with various issues before tying the knot. The couples are Bilal and Shaeeda, Kobe and Emily, Kara and Guillermo, Mohamed and Yvette, Ariela and Biniyam, Jibri and Miona, and Patrick and Thais.

The dating series will air new episodes every Sunday on TLC at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Siddharth Satish