Who is Shaeeda from 90 Day Fiancé? Trinidad and Tobago native is a yoga and fashion enthusiast

The international dating show, 90 Day Fiancé with season 9 on TLC will feature a couple, Shaeeda and Bilal, in its upcoming episodes premiering on April 17. Like the other couples on the show, they are also facing problems that are coming in the way of their marriage.

Shaeeda is a 37-year-old woman from Trinidad and Tobago native who is a yoga and fashion enthusiast. She has been receiving massive attention for her fierceness and grace shown in the show’s trailer.

Shaeeda of 90 Day Fiancé found her passion at the age of 30

In 2017, Shaeeda, after experiencing a disappointing rejection in her personal life, found yoga to be the purpose of her life. Since then, she has never looked back and continues to explore the world of body flexibility. Shaeeda has inspired many people through her social media to take up yoga as a form of physical and mental fitness.

In 2021, she also received recognition for her dedication to yoga by getting featured in Sunday’s Women’s Magazine. The yoga enthusiast shared the news on her Instagram, explaining her journey so far. She also quoted:

"A gift from God indeed. I always believed I started a new life the day I discovered Yoga. Fast forward to now- I’m still amazed at how fast I’ve progressed. Never too late to find yourself and your passion. AGE HAS NO LIMIT."

She further wishes to inspire more women to find their best abilities and work towards them.

Shaeeda is also a fashion enthusiast and is known to perform yoga in several places in complete style.

Moreover, she also has a degree in English Literature that she achieved in 2013. The Trinidad girl has been living with her parents, but she will be moving to Missouri if she gets married to her fiancé, Bilal Hazziez.

What is 90 Day Fiancé all about?

90 Day Fiancé features seven couples who are involved in a serious relationship and are ready to get married. However, before they stand in front of the altar, they have to sort ot any differences they might be having and come on the same page together. To do this, they will have 90 days time.

The official synopsis of 90 Day Fiancé reads:

"Following K-1 visa rules, the couples will have 90 days to wed before the visa expires and their fiancé is sent back to their home country. The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there’s even more at stake with these international love stories."

It further adds:

"This season, couples aren’t just navigating unique lifestyle and cultural changes when arriving in America—many of them must also adjust to parenthood and nontraditional family lifestyles. And while absence makes the heart grow fonder, personalities and temperaments have changed, and not always for the best…will these seven couples make it to the altar?"

Viewers can watch 90 Day Fiancé starting from April 17, at 8.00 PM ET/PT on TLC.

