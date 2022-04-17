What time will '90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 Episode 1 air? Release date and more about TLC show

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC is all set to air on Sunday with seven long-distance couples who have applied for K-1 visas, allowing a non-US citizens to remain in the US with their fiancés for 90 days to get married. If they cannot get married, they'll be sent back to their home country.

Known for presenting interesting cultural differences, family, and religious issues among couples, the show's previous seasons had a huge fan following. With the new season, the creators are expecting the same.

Details about 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 1

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé will premiere on April 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, 7:00 p.m. CT, and 9 p.m. MT. The new season is taking over the time slot that aired 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5.

Episode 1 is releasing this Sunday, titled Ketchup to My Mustard, and will feature couples meeting their partners after years of staying apart. According to the episode description:

“Divorced dad Bilal plans to test his fiancee when she arrives. Kara heads to the Dominican Republic to pick up her young beau, Guillermo. Jibri hopes to sway his Serbian love to stay in his hometown. After two years, Emily welcomes Kobe to meet their son.”

Prior to the premiere, the network will showcase a two-hour special airing called 90 Day Fiancé: Countdown to the New Season to “look back at Ari and Bini’s incredible 90 Day journey and meet all the couples from the new season.”

The couples who will feature and fight for their love and relationship in the new season are:

Kobe (Cameroon) and Emily (Salina, Kan.) Kara (Charlottesville, Va.) and Guillermo (Venezuela) Shaeeda (Trinidad and Tobago) and Bilal, (Kansas City, Mo.) Mohamed (Egypt) and Yvette (Albuquerque, N.M.) Ariela (Princeton, New Jersey) and Biniyam (Ethiopia) Patrick (Austin, Texas) and Thais (Brazil) Jibri (Rapid City, South Dakota) and Miona (Serbia)

Viewers can watch all the new episodes as they air on TLC or any live TV streaming services like Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. Fans can also watch the show for free with a seven-day free trial of Discovery Plus.

Edited by Srijan Sen