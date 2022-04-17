How did Kara Bass meet Guillermo Rojer? 90 Day Fiancé couple’s story is straight out of a movie

TLC is back with the ninth season of 90 Day Fiancé, set to premiere on April 17, 2022.

Kara and Guillermo are among the seven couples who hope to get married on the unscripted reality television show. The two shared a very dramatic story of how they met and ended up saying yes to getting married. As per one of the trailers of the show, Kara met Guillermo in a restaurant where he was a waiter.

90 Day Fiancé will feature seven couples who are deeply in love with each other and are ready to get married. However, as these couples are different from each other individually, and they have to sort things out that are coming in the way of their marriage. They will have 90 days to solve problems before they tie the knot.

The official synopsis 90 Day Fiancé reads:

"Following K-1 visa rules, the couples will have 90 days to wed before the visa expires and their fiancé is sent back to their home country. The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there’s even more at stake with these international love stories."

It further adds:

"This season, couples aren’t just navigating unique lifestyle and cultural changes when arriving in America—many of them must also adjust to parenthood and nontraditional family lifestyles. And while absence makes the heart grow fonder, personalities and temperaments have changed, and not always for the best…will these seven couples make it to the altar?"

Kara of 90 Day Fiancé moved to the Dominican Republic to stay with Guillermo

In one of the clips uploaded by the show on YouTube, Kara revealed how she met her fiancé.

The 29-year-old from Charlottesville flew to the Dominican Republic for work. One day, when Kara was working on her laptop, she came across a waiter at her table while shouting out, “Ladies, tequila time.” The waiter was Guillermo, whom she found very cute. Kara asked her colleague about him and found out that he was a 21-year-old young boy.

The age difference did not stop them from exchanging numbers. The couple started talking frequently and Kara, through her job, shifted to the Dominican Republic to be with Guillermo.

Eventually, they became close and started dating. After eight months of living together, Guillermo took Kara on a hike where he surprised her with a marriage proposal.

According to Kara, she was 20 when she started traveling the world. Having lived in four different countries, she was never involved in serious relationships. But when she met her Dominican Republic fiancé, she realized she had never felt the same about love before.

What issues are Kara and Guillermo facing on 90 Day Fiancé?

In the trailer of 90 Day Fiancé, Guillermo was seen arguing with Kara just two days before their marriage. He accused Kara of having a history of having cheated on people she was involved with before dating him.

The couple seems to be facing trust issues. Will they be able to sort out their differences and get married?

To find that out, viewers will have to watch 90 Day Fiancé, premiering on April 17, at 8.00 pm ET/PT on TLC.

