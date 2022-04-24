What time will 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 2 air? Bilal x Shaeeda drama and more expected on TLC show

After a splendid season premiere and already looming fights among couples, 90 Day Fiancé is back with another episode this week. Episode 2 of Season 9 of the show will air on April 24, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET/PT on TLC and Discovery Plus.

90 Day Fiancé follows some Americans who have chosen their partners from other countries and have 90 days to decide if they want to get married before their visas expire and are kicked out of the country.

This season's cast is:

Ariela Danielle and Biniyam Shibre Miona and Jibri Bell Patrick Mendes and Thaís Kobe and Emily Kara Brass and Guillermo Rojer Shaeeda and Bilal Mohamed and Yvette

What can viewers expect from 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 2?

The next episode of 90 Day Fiancé, titled Home Sweet Hoax, will be quite emotional as fans will witness Kobe meet his Fiancé and the mother of his child after two years. The episode will also show him reacting to Emily's body changes after having a child.

Viewers will see Bilal testing Shaeeda's true intentions about their relationship and whether she wants him for his money or not. Bilal has not revealed anything about his material possessions to her and only talks to her in front of a white screen.

Fans will see him staying with Shaeeda in an old childhood home instead of his enormous mansion. He will not pick her up from the airport in his Mercedes but in an old work van.

The episode description reads as follows:

Bilal's test for Shaeeda begins. Kobe reacts to Emily's new post-baby look. Questions from Yve's friends about Mohamed get personal. Kara and Guillermo hope to make it to America with his expired passport.

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 1 recap

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé, viewers were introduced to four couples on the show. The series will feature seven couples in total.

Kara, who introduced herself as "Jill of all trades," met Guillermo (Venezuelan) in the Dominican Republic, where both of them worked. Kara moved to the Dominican Republic and moved in with Guillermo. Later, the couple got engaged but had been living separately for the last year due to coronavirus.

Kara was insecure about their relationship due to their age difference of 6 years and Guillermo's expired Venezuelan passport. Guillemoro had issues with Kara's lifestyle and her parties.

Viewers were also introduced to Jibri, an eccentric musician from South Dakota who resided with his parents, where he wanted his Serbian fiancee Miona to also live.

Jibri wanted to save money by not moving into a new place, but his fiancee didn't like the idea. Jibri's mother disliked her because of her dressing style and because she called her son stupid.

An OCD real estate investor, Bilal had hidden his home and property from his fiance Shaeeda and only talked to her with a white background. He wanted to ensure that she was with him for his personality and not for money.

Both of them were Muslims. Bilal had two kids from a previous marriage, while Shaeeda was never married. The couple argued about the possibility of having more children, which Bilal was totally against.

Emily and Kobe were seen as already being parents of one. Kobe was excited when he learned about Emily's pregnancy and had planned to come to America for the birth of his son Koban. But he missed it because his visa was denied.

His K1 visa had finally been approved 17 months after the birth of Koban. Kobe will be seen moving into Emily's family's house. Emily also revealed that her father had been taking care of her and her son financially and would also have to support Kobe when he arrived in America.

Fans can watch the new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8.00 PM ET on TLC and Discovery Plus.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar