What is Miona Bell's ethnicity? 90 Day Fiancé star responds to blackfishing accusations

It has just been a few days since TLC’s new drama, 90 Day Fiancé, has aired and one of the stars is already in the news for the wrong reason.

90 Day Fiancé star, Miona Bell, has been accused of participating in a practice known as blackfishing. It is when someone changes their style or appearance to present themselves as Black. Miona Bell, however, has slammed the blackfishing accusations and stated that she is a proud Serbian.

Miona Bell, 90 Day Fiancé participant, is Serbian

Miona Bell recently appeared in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her 28-years-old fiancé, Jibri Bell, who hails from South Dakota. She came under fire on social media after fans started comparing her previous pictures with her recent ones. The difference in her skin tone between then and now is what led fans to question her ethnicity.

Bell took to Instagram to deny the allegations and reveal her true heritage. She expressed her frustration with the internet trolls who accused her of blackfishing. She clarified that despite having “both Mexican and Middle Eastern background," she will always represent herself “as Serbian” since that is her “culture.”

Bell further advised fans to not judge her based on the reality TV show alone, and shared stories of her difficult childhood in the Instagram post. Talking about her experiences as a child in a war-torn country, she highlighted how first impressions on the internet can be shallow. She also shared pictures of traditional Balkan hairstyles to prove that she was being true to herself.

The 23-year-old, who calls herself a feminist and an activist, is a makeup artist from Palm Springs, California. She is not the only star who has been accused of blackfishing by fans in recent years. Stars such as Iggy Azaelea, Selena Gomez, and Ariana Grande have also been accused of the same in the past.

All About 90 Day Fiancé Season 9

The reality show, 90 Day Fiancé, features seven couples torn apart by the sea. One partner has to travel to the United States to meet their fiance and resolve their relationship problems in order to get married within 90 days, or else they will be sent back to their country.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Following K-1 visa rules, the couples will have 90 days to wed before the visa expires and their fiancé is sent back to their home country. The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there’s even more at stake with these international love stories."

It further adds,

"This season, couples aren’t just navigating unique lifestyle and cultural changes when arriving in America—many of them must also adjust to parenthood and nontraditional family lifestyles. And while absence makes the heart grow fonder, personalities and temperaments have changed, and not always for the best…will these seven couples make it to the altar?"

Bell and her fiancé are in love and want to get married, but the former's wish to shift to a big city and Jibri’s plan of temporarily settling down in South Dakota are clashing, thus causing a rift between the couple.

How will the couple fare in the show? We have to wait and watch. The show airs at 8.00 PM ET/PT on TLC.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee